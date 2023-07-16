Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 16, 2023

10-minute workout for strength training

The following exercises when put together in one-minute intervals become a workout for strength training

Full body strength training

Image: Pexels

This exercise works your legs, glutes the most powerful muscle group in the body

Image: Pexels

Bodyweight squat

This exercise effectively works the muscles in your chest and shoulders

Push-up

Image: Pexels

This exercise is effective for building strength in your core, back, arms, legs, and heart

Mountain climbers

Image: Pexels

Plank

Image: Pexels

This common exercise strengthens your abdominal and low back muscles simultaneously

Image: Pexels

Bodyweight split squat

This variation of a squat strengthens the hamstring muscles and glutes

This exercise targets your glute muscles and abs and has been adapted from yoga

Single leg hip raise

Image: Pexels

This is a full-body exercise. Make sure to keep your form and speed right while practicing this exercise

Burpee with push ups

Image: Pexels

Single leg touches

Image: Pexels

This balancing posture is great for toning your lower body and also helps work your hamstrings

Image: Pexels

This exercise focuses on strengthening your core and is great for lower back pain

Leg raises

