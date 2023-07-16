Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 16, 2023
10-minute workout for strength training
The following exercises when put together in one-minute intervals become a workout for strength training
Full body strength training
Image: Pexels
This exercise works your legs, glutes the most powerful muscle group in the body
Image: Pexels
Bodyweight squat
This exercise effectively works the muscles in your chest and shoulders
Push-up
Image: Pexels
This exercise is effective for building strength in your core, back, arms, legs, and heart
Mountain climbers
Image: Pexels
Plank
Image: Pexels
This common exercise strengthens your abdominal and low back muscles simultaneously
Image: Pexels
Bodyweight split squat
This variation of a squat strengthens the hamstring muscles and glutes
This exercise targets your glute muscles and abs and has been adapted from yoga
Single leg hip raise
Image: Pexels
This is a full-body exercise. Make sure to keep your form and speed right while practicing this exercise
Burpee with push ups
Image: Pexels
Single leg touches
Image: Pexels
This balancing posture is great for toning your lower body and also helps work your hamstrings
Image: Pexels
This exercise focuses on strengthening your core and is great for lower back pain
Leg raises