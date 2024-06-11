Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 11, 2024

10 mistakes to avoid in your relationship


It’s great to share your life, but don’t turn your partner into your personal therapist, try to handle your problems

Taking your partner as a therapist

Avoid looking desperate by spacing out your dates and messages, and give each other some room to miss each other a little

Always available

Too much online attention on your relationship can create unnecessary problems and make things awkward

Frequent social media posts

Don’t brush off big differences like values or goals, address them early to ensure you’re on the same page

Ignoring major differences

Everyone has baggage, but don’t let it weigh down your new relationship. Stay open to new experiences

Living in the past

Respecting personal boundaries is a key to showing mutual respect and helps keep the relationship healthy and clear

Ignoring boundaries

Red flags are the major issue right now. So, don’t ignore disrespectful behavior, your values and self-respect come first

Accepting bad behavior

Be yourself, don’t pretend to be like someone else who your partner wants you to be

Wearing a mask

Learn from past relationships and don’t rush into a new one. Try resolving old issues to avoid repeating the same mistakes

Repeating past-relationship mistakes

It’s normal to feel insecure but try not to rush into heavy talks. Good timings make conversation even smoother

Getting insecure

