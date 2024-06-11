Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 11, 2024
10 mistakes to avoid in your relationship
It’s great to share your life, but don’t turn your partner into your personal therapist, try to handle your problems
Taking your partner as a therapist
Image source- Freepik
Avoid looking desperate by spacing out your dates and messages, and give each other some room to miss each other a little
Always available
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Too much online attention on your relationship can create unnecessary problems and make things awkward
Frequent social media posts
Don’t brush off big differences like values or goals, address them early to ensure you’re on the same page
Image source- Freepik
Ignoring major differences
Everyone has baggage, but don’t let it weigh down your new relationship. Stay open to new experiences
Image source- Freepik
Living in the past
Respecting personal boundaries is a key to showing mutual respect and helps keep the relationship healthy and clear
Image source- Freepik
Ignoring boundaries
Red flags are the major issue right now. So, don’t ignore disrespectful behavior, your values and self-respect come first
Image source- Freepik
Accepting bad behavior
Be yourself, don’t pretend to be like someone else who your partner wants you to be
Wearing a mask
Image source- Freepik
Learn from past relationships and don’t rush into a new one. Try resolving old issues to avoid repeating the same mistakes
Repeating past-relationship mistakes
Image source- Freepik
It’s normal to feel insecure but try not to rush into heavy talks. Good timings make conversation even smoother
Getting insecure
Image source- Freepik
