Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 18, 2024
10 modern baby names rooted in traditions
Aryan means "noble" or "honorable”. According to Hindu mythology, Aryans were the ancestors of Hindus
Aryan
Krish is a shortened form of the name Krishna, which means "dark" or "black”
Krish
It refers to Yuvraj, which means "crown prince" or "heir apparent”
Yuvi
It is a boy name which means "morning” or “dawn”
Vihaan
It is a modern girl name which refers to “sweetness”
Myra
It is a modern girl name which means a “noble natured”
Alisha
It refers to a “brave soul”
Ojasvi
Reyhana
This girl name means a sweet-smelling flower of Paradise
Ayaan
It is a boy name which means a “gift of god”
It refers to the Hindu Vedas and the “knowledge”
Ved
