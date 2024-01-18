Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 18, 2024

10 modern baby names rooted in traditions

Aryan means "noble" or "honorable”. According to Hindu mythology, Aryans were the ancestors of Hindus

Aryan 

Krish is a shortened form of the name Krishna, which means "dark" or "black”

Krish 

It refers to Yuvraj, which means "crown prince" or "heir apparent”

Yuvi 

It is a boy name which means "morning” or “dawn” 

Vihaan

It is a modern girl name which refers to “sweetness” 

Myra

It is a modern girl name which means a “noble natured” 

Alisha

It refers to a “brave soul” 

Ojasvi

Reyhana

This girl name means a sweet-smelling flower of Paradise

Ayaan

It is a boy name which means a “gift of god” 

It refers to the Hindu Vedas and the “knowledge” 

Ved

