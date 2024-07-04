Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 04, 2024

10 monsoon foods of Uttarakhand 

A savory snack from Uttarakhand made from a mixture of lentils, mashed potatoes, and a concoction of different spices

GARHWALI KACHMAULI

Image Source: Freepik

Uttarakhand's version of doughnuts, enjoyed throughout the year and especially during monsoon

GULGULA

Image Source: Freepik

A Garhwali dish made from spinach and enjoyed with some fresh boiled rice and vegetables in the form of salad

KAAPA

Image Source: Freepik

A very famous street food from Uttarakhand often found on street side stalls

ALOO KE GUTKE

Image Source: Freepik

A rich and very nutritious curry from Uttarakhand that is made by using regional green vegetables like spinach and fenugreek

Image Source: Freepik

KAFULI

A sweet tribute to the monsoon in Uttarakhand made from barnyard millet instead of rice

JHANGORA KI KHEER

Image Source: Freepik

A curry that is made from black gram and a lot of spices

CHAINSOO

Video: Yum recipe Instagram 

A sweet delicacy made from khoya and wrapped in leaves

SINGODI

Image Source: Freepik

Arsa

Image Source: Freepik

Deep-fried sweet dish made from rice flour and jaggery

A traditional dish made from black soybeans

Bhatt ki Churkani

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here