Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 04, 2024
10 monsoon foods of Uttarakhand
A savory snack from Uttarakhand made from a mixture of lentils, mashed potatoes, and a concoction of different spices
GARHWALI KACHMAULI
Image Source: Freepik
Uttarakhand's version of doughnuts, enjoyed throughout the year and especially during monsoon
GULGULA
Image Source: Freepik
A Garhwali dish made from spinach and enjoyed with some fresh boiled rice and vegetables in the form of salad
KAAPA
Image Source: Freepik
A very famous street food from Uttarakhand often found on street side stalls
ALOO KE GUTKE
Image Source: Freepik
A rich and very nutritious curry from Uttarakhand that is made by using regional green vegetables like spinach and fenugreek
Image Source: Freepik
KAFULI
A sweet tribute to the monsoon in Uttarakhand made from barnyard millet instead of rice
JHANGORA KI KHEER
Image Source: Freepik
A curry that is made from black gram and a lot of spices
CHAINSOO
Video: Yum recipe Instagram
A sweet delicacy made from khoya and wrapped in leaves
SINGODI
Image Source: Freepik
Arsa
Image Source: Freepik
Deep-fried sweet dish made from rice flour and jaggery
A traditional dish made from black soybeans
Bhatt ki Churkani
Image Source: Freepik
