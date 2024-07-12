Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Travel

july 12, 2024

10 monsoon places to visit in Rajasthan

Located in the foothills of the Swarnagiri mountains, Jalore offers stunning views, especially from the top point of Jalore fort

Jalore

Amidst the beautiful hills and river, Bundi is vibrant during the monsoon, and perfect for admiring lakes and waterfalls

Bundi

Alwar’s lush forests and historic architecture are must-see during monsoon, and you can spend your evening by Jaisamand lake

Alwar

Banswara's lakes, lush greenery, and impressive Mahi dam are spectacular during the monsoon season

Banswara

One of the famous hill stations- Mount Abu with its Nakki lake is charming during monsoon

Mount Abu

Famous for its lakes, Udaipur shines with its historic palaces, and  lakes, perfect to spend some time between the history

Udaipur

Known for its spiritual vibes, Pushkar is delightful with its serene Pushkar lake, and local temples

Pushkar

This town, rich in flora, and fauna, looks picturesque with its red rocks and orange orchards in the monsoon

Jhalawar

Close to Jaipur, Tonk’s Mughal-influenced architecture shines in the rain and provides a peaceful getaway

Tonk

Home to India’s largest saltwater lake and historic forts, Nagaur’s rich history and stunning architecture become more beautiful in monsoon

Nagaur

