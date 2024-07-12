Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 12, 2024
10 monsoon places to visit in Rajasthan
Located in the foothills of the Swarnagiri mountains, Jalore offers stunning views, especially from the top point of Jalore fort
Jalore
Image: Freepik
Amidst the beautiful hills and river, Bundi is vibrant during the monsoon, and perfect for admiring lakes and waterfalls
Bundi
Image: Freepik
Alwar’s lush forests and historic architecture are must-see during monsoon, and you can spend your evening by Jaisamand lake
Alwar
Image: Freepik
Banswara's lakes, lush greenery, and impressive Mahi dam are spectacular during the monsoon season
Banswara
Image: Freepik
One of the famous hill stations- Mount Abu with its Nakki lake is charming during monsoon
Mount Abu
Image: Freepik
Famous for its lakes, Udaipur shines with its historic palaces, and lakes, perfect to spend some time between the history
Image: Freepik
Udaipur
Known for its spiritual vibes, Pushkar is delightful with its serene Pushkar lake, and local temples
Pushkar
Image: Freepik
This town, rich in flora, and fauna, looks picturesque with its red rocks and orange orchards in the monsoon
Jhalawar
Image: Freepik
Close to Jaipur, Tonk’s Mughal-influenced architecture shines in the rain and provides a peaceful getaway
Tonk
Image: Freepik
Home to India’s largest saltwater lake and historic forts, Nagaur’s rich history and stunning architecture become more beautiful in monsoon
Nagaur
Image: Freepik
