june 21, 2024

10 monsoon raw foods across India 

Used in 'Patra', a tangy and spicy steamed dish from Gujarat and Maharashtra

Arbi Leaves

Image: Salt sugar Instagram

Wild mushrooms from the Western Ghats, cooked in rich, spiced gravies

Rugda Mushroom

Image Source: Freepik

A staple in Northeastern cuisine, it is used in curries and pickles

Bamboo Shoot

Image Source: Freepik

A green leafy vegetable available soon after rains in Maharashtra, cooked with simple spices

Phodshi Bhaji

Image Source: Freepik

An aquatic vegetable that grows in sluggish water or freshwater lakes can be eaten as is or dried and ground into flour

Image: Mumbai feast Instagram

Water Chestnut

One of the most cultivated mushrooms in the world, they grow in temperate and tropical forests and come in shell or spatula shapes

Dhingri

Image Source: Freepik

Tightly coiled in appearance, these ferns are native to the Himalayan foothills and can be enjoyed as a pickle or a vegetable

Fiddlehead Fern

Image: Bristol farms Instagram

Edible wild mushrooms available in Goan markets during the monsoons are used to make rich curries or stir-fry

Gavti Almi Mushrooms

Image Source: Freepik

Kantola

Image Source: Freepik

Kantola is green coloured cactus-like vegetables

Also known as "Keerai" in Tamil Nadu, is a popular leafy green vegetable that is commonly consumed in various parts of India

Amaranth leaves

Image Source: Freepik

