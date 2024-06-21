Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 21, 2024
10 monsoon raw foods across India
Used in 'Patra', a tangy and spicy steamed dish from Gujarat and Maharashtra
Arbi Leaves
Image: Salt sugar Instagram
Wild mushrooms from the Western Ghats, cooked in rich, spiced gravies
Rugda Mushroom
Image Source: Freepik
A staple in Northeastern cuisine, it is used in curries and pickles
Bamboo Shoot
Image Source: Freepik
A green leafy vegetable available soon after rains in Maharashtra, cooked with simple spices
Phodshi Bhaji
Image Source: Freepik
An aquatic vegetable that grows in sluggish water or freshwater lakes can be eaten as is or dried and ground into flour
Image: Mumbai feast Instagram
Water Chestnut
One of the most cultivated mushrooms in the world, they grow in temperate and tropical forests and come in shell or spatula shapes
Dhingri
Image Source: Freepik
Tightly coiled in appearance, these ferns are native to the Himalayan foothills and can be enjoyed as a pickle or a vegetable
Fiddlehead Fern
Image: Bristol farms Instagram
Edible wild mushrooms available in Goan markets during the monsoons are used to make rich curries or stir-fry
Gavti Almi Mushrooms
Image Source: Freepik
Kantola
Image Source: Freepik
Kantola is green coloured cactus-like vegetables
Also known as "Keerai" in Tamil Nadu, is a popular leafy green vegetable that is commonly consumed in various parts of India
Amaranth leaves
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.