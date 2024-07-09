Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

july 09, 2024

10 monsoon skin care for oily skin

Even on cloudy days, choose a light-weight, and non-sticky gel or lotion to protect your skin from the sun’s rays

Protect your skin with sunscreen

Opt for a non-sticky gel-based moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without feeling sticky and greasy

Hydrate with moisturizer

Minimize your regular intake of sugar, caffeine, and alcohol to help keep your skin clear and balanced

Avoid some intake

take a shower to relax and increase blood circulation in your skin

Take shower

Once you’re done with the shower, use a toner to hydrate, and prepare your skin for the next steps

Apply toner

Don’t forget to drink water. So stay hydrated to maintain your healthy glow and regulate the oil production

Stay hydrated

Are you a junk food lover? Then it’s time to avoid those foods to help control oil production

Follow strict diet

Cleanse your face twice daily, and if needed do it thrice to prevent acne during the humid monsoon

Deep cleanse

Remove makeup

Ensure that you always use a good-quality makeup remover to prevent leaving any trace of makeup on your skin

Try using a clay mask in your monsoon skincare routine to help control oil and purify your skin

Try clay mask

