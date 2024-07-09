Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
july 09, 2024
10 monsoon skin care for oily skin
Even on cloudy days, choose a light-weight, and non-sticky gel or lotion to protect your skin from the sun’s rays
Protect your skin with sunscreen
Image Source: Pexels
Opt for a non-sticky gel-based moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated without feeling sticky and greasy
Hydrate with moisturizer
Image Source: Pexels
Minimize your regular intake of sugar, caffeine, and alcohol to help keep your skin clear and balanced
Avoid some intake
Image Source: Pexels
take a shower to relax and increase blood circulation in your skin
Take shower
Image Source: Pexels
Once you’re done with the shower, use a toner to hydrate, and prepare your skin for the next steps
Image Source: Pexels
Apply toner
Don’t forget to drink water. So stay hydrated to maintain your healthy glow and regulate the oil production
Stay hydrated
Image Source: Pexels
Are you a junk food lover? Then it’s time to avoid those foods to help control oil production
Follow strict diet
Image Source: Pexels
Cleanse your face twice daily, and if needed do it thrice to prevent acne during the humid monsoon
Deep cleanse
Image Source: Pexels
Remove makeup
Image Source: Pexels
Ensure that you always use a good-quality makeup remover to prevent leaving any trace of makeup on your skin
Try using a clay mask in your monsoon skincare routine to help control oil and purify your skin
Try clay mask
Image Source: Pexels
