Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 06, 2023

10-morning habits for a productive day

It is important to use an app or alarm that consists of gentle sounds that gradually wake you up from deep sleep. A loud alarm can become extremely stimulating and shock you out of bed 

Use the right alarm/app

Image:  Pexels

Start your morning in a relaxed manner. Take a few minutes to slowly move your body and wake up your mind

Image:  Pexels

Don't get out of bed immediately 

Using your phone right away after waking up can be overly stimulating and trigger a stress response 

Don't use your phone in the morning

Image:  Pexels

After getting out of bed, make your bed as it can bring a sense of accomplishment and set you up for the rest of the day to face harder tasks 

Make your bed

Image:  Pexels

Get active

Image:  Pexels

Try to get active by doing something comfortable, be it 15 mins of yoga or a brisk walk outside

Image:  Pexels

Take a cold shower

A cold shower increases energy levels in the body, helps with focus, concentration, and releases happy hormones

Music has incredible effects on the body, and it can help motivate you to be productive

Play upbeat music while getting ready

Image:  Pexels

Prepare a breakfast that you will enjoy eating and look forward to. It is important to fuel your body with carbohydrates and nutrients to prepare for the day

Make a breakfast you look forward to eating

Image:  Pexels

Do creative things before starting work

Image:  Pexels

Do anything that makes you happy for about 15-30 minutes to get those creative juices flowing and prepare your mind for a productive day

Image:  Pexels

This helps start your day with a clear purpose of what to do

Make a task list and complete it

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here