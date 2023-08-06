Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 06, 2023
10-morning habits for a productive day
It is important to use an app or alarm that consists of gentle sounds that gradually wake you up from deep sleep. A loud alarm can become extremely stimulating and shock you out of bed
Use the right alarm/app
Start your morning in a relaxed manner. Take a few minutes to slowly move your body and wake up your mind
Don't get out of bed immediately
Using your phone right away after waking up can be overly stimulating and trigger a stress response
Don't use your phone in the morning
After getting out of bed, make your bed as it can bring a sense of accomplishment and set you up for the rest of the day to face harder tasks
Make your bed
Get active
Try to get active by doing something comfortable, be it 15 mins of yoga or a brisk walk outside
Take a cold shower
A cold shower increases energy levels in the body, helps with focus, concentration, and releases happy hormones
Music has incredible effects on the body, and it can help motivate you to be productive
Play upbeat music while getting ready
Prepare a breakfast that you will enjoy eating and look forward to. It is important to fuel your body with carbohydrates and nutrients to prepare for the day
Make a breakfast you look forward to eating
Do creative things before starting work
Do anything that makes you happy for about 15-30 minutes to get those creative juices flowing and prepare your mind for a productive day
This helps start your day with a clear purpose of what to do
Make a task list and complete it
