Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 11, 2023
10 morning habits for a strong mind
It is highly advised to journal in the morning to express happiness or anger to relax the mind and be stress-free
Journal
Image: Pexels
Begin the day with gratitude. Express gratefulness and start the day on a positive note
Image: Pexels
Grateful
It is suggested to read a book or listen to a podcast to set the mood for the day and a positive mindset
Read
Image: Pexels
Make a habit to practice yoga or meditation in the morning to reduce stress and keep yourself calm
Yoga
Image: Pexels
No Digital Socialising
Image: Pexels
It is advised to avoid using social media apps in the morning which is highly distractive but instead listen to podcasts or read a book
Image: Pexels
Exercise
Indulge in some physical activities like a morning walk or a jog to boost your mood and the oxygen also reaches the brain
It is necessary to prioritize self-care and be mentally relaxed either by listening to music or having a shower
Self-care
Image: Pexels
Begin your day with a glass of lukewarm water which is a great detox drink and have a healthy breakfast
Image: Pexels
Hydration
Loved Ones
Image: Pexels
Have a conversation with your friend or loved ones to enhance your mood and a great start to the day
Image: Pexels
Set out daily goals on what is to be accomplished which helps to increase focus and productivity
Daily Goals
