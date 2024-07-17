Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
july 17, 2024
10 Morning Rituals for Holistic Wellbeing
Rise with the sun to make the most of the day's energy
Wake Up Early
Start your day by drinking a glass of warm lemon water to kickstart your metabolism
Hydrate
Spend a few moments grounding your energy by connecting with the Earth
Ground Yourself
Take 5-10 minutes to meditate, and set a calm tone for the day
Meditate
Write down 3 things you're grateful for to attract more positivity into your life
Express Gratitude
Perform a short Reiki session on yourself to bring balance
Reiki Healing
Speak or write down positive affirmations to set the tone for your day
Affirmations
Engage in some form of physical exercise like yoga or tai chi
Mindful Movement
Spend a few minutes reading a spiritual text or listening to a podcast that inspires you
Spiritual Reading
Set clear intentions for what you wish to achieve or how you want to feel
Set Intentions
