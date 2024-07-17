Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

july 17, 2024

10 Morning Rituals for Holistic Wellbeing

Rise with the sun to make the most of the day's energy

Wake Up Early

Start your day by drinking a glass of warm lemon water to kickstart your metabolism

Hydrate

Spend a few moments grounding your energy by connecting with the Earth

Ground Yourself

Take 5-10 minutes to meditate, and set a calm tone for the day

Meditate

Write down 3 things you're grateful for to attract more positivity into your life 

Express Gratitude

Perform a short Reiki session on yourself to bring balance

Reiki Healing

Speak or write down positive affirmations to set the tone for your day

Affirmations

Engage in some form of physical exercise like yoga or tai chi

Mindful Movement

Spend a few minutes reading a spiritual text or listening to a podcast that inspires you

Spiritual Reading

Set clear intentions for what you wish to achieve or how you want to feel

Set Intentions

