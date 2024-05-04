Heading 3

MAY 04, 2024

10 mosquito repellent house plants 

Does best in warm, well-drained environments. Keep in an area with full sunlight

Rosemary

With their unique scent, these flowers are perfect for keeping mosquitoes out, whether indoors or outdoors

Marigold

Needs full sunlight and moist, well-drained soil

Tulsi (Holy basil)

It needs full sun and room to grow, so leave 24 to 36 inches between plants

Lemongrass

Thrives in sunlight and moisture. If you don't want it to spread all over your garden, make sure to grow it in its own pot

Mint

Prefers filtered sunlight, frequent watering, and the space to grow

Citronella Grass

They are super robust and can grow in shade as well as sunshine in almost any type of soil, as long as it drains well

Catnip

It's great for container gardening, so pot it up in pretty planters and dot them around your outdoor space

Lemon Balm

Lavender

Thrives in direct sunlight. Water it twice a week, depending on the dryness of the soil

Sage is easy to maintain and can grow in well-drained soil with moderate sunlight

Sage 

