MAY 04, 2024
10 mosquito repellent house plants
Does best in warm, well-drained environments. Keep in an area with full sunlight
Rosemary
With their unique scent, these flowers are perfect for keeping mosquitoes out, whether indoors or outdoors
Marigold
Needs full sunlight and moist, well-drained soil
Tulsi (Holy basil)
It needs full sun and room to grow, so leave 24 to 36 inches between plants
Lemongrass
Thrives in sunlight and moisture. If you don't want it to spread all over your garden, make sure to grow it in its own pot
Mint
Prefers filtered sunlight, frequent watering, and the space to grow
Citronella Grass
They are super robust and can grow in shade as well as sunshine in almost any type of soil, as long as it drains well
Catnip
It's great for container gardening, so pot it up in pretty planters and dot them around your outdoor space
Lemon Balm
Lavender
Thrives in direct sunlight. Water it twice a week, depending on the dryness of the soil
Sage is easy to maintain and can grow in well-drained soil with moderate sunlight
Sage
