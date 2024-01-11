Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
travel
JANUARY 10, 2024
10 most adventurous cities in the world
This city is for thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts and is also known as the birthplace of bungee jumping
Queenstown, New Zealand
Image Source: Pexels
From hang-gliding to jungle trekking, there is something for everyone in this vibrant city
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Image Source: Pexels
Ice walking is a unique experience that should not be missed when visiting Banff, a picturesque city
Banff, Canada
Image Source: Pexels
It is home to several national parks and opportunities to enjoy water activities like snorkeling and scuba diving
Sydney, Australia
Image Source: Pexels
It is an adventurer’s paradise with seemingly endless opportunities to enjoy activities like kayaking, river rafting, and climbing
Bergen, Norway
Image Source: Pexels
With a variety of waterfalls to chase and abundant marine life to discover, a trip to Cebu will never be a dull one
Cebu, Philippines
Image Source: Pexels
Innsbruck is a small town with a wonderful array of activities one can do across seasons
nnsbruck, Austria
Image Source: Pexels
Rishikesh is a brilliant spot for whitewater rafting. Other adventure activities include mountain biking, canyoning, and even bungee jumping
Rishikesh, India
Image Source: Pexels
It is bounded by multiple state and national parks, making it unusually adventurous
Kanab, United States
Image Source: Pexels
Nestled between the Alps, it is a Swiss gem that offers scenic beauty and charm
Interlaken, Switzerland
Image Source: Pexels
