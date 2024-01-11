Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit 

travel

JANUARY 10, 2024

10 most adventurous cities in the world

This city is for thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts and is also known as the birthplace of bungee jumping

Queenstown, New Zealand 

Image Source: Pexels

From hang-gliding to jungle trekking, there is something for everyone in this vibrant city

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Image Source: Pexels

Ice walking is a unique experience that should not be missed when visiting Banff, a picturesque city

Banff, Canada

Image Source: Pexels

It is home to several national parks and opportunities to enjoy water activities like snorkeling and scuba diving

Sydney, Australia 

Image Source: Pexels

It is an adventurer’s paradise with seemingly endless opportunities to enjoy activities like kayaking, river rafting, and climbing

Bergen, Norway

Image Source: Pexels

With a variety of waterfalls to chase and abundant marine life to discover, a trip to Cebu will never be a dull one

Cebu, Philippines 

Image Source: Pexels

Innsbruck is a small town with a wonderful array of activities one can do across seasons

nnsbruck, Austria 

Image Source: Pexels

Rishikesh is a brilliant spot for whitewater rafting. Other adventure activities include mountain biking, canyoning, and even bungee jumping

Rishikesh, India 

Image Source: Pexels

It is bounded by multiple state and national parks, making it unusually adventurous

Kanab, United States 

Image Source: Pexels

Nestled between the Alps, it is a Swiss gem that offers scenic beauty and charm

 Interlaken, Switzerland 

Image Source: Pexels

