10 Most Affordable Countries In The World

It is known for its copious history and stunning temples like Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stunning vantage points and also offers many exciting activities
Cambodia
Images: Pexels
With its tranquil landscapes and beautiful Buddhist temples, Laos is one of the most budget-friendly destinations in Southeast Asia, offering a wonderful experience!
Laos
Images: Pexels
Famous for its bustling cities, delicious cuisine, and diverse landscapes, Vietnam is a vibrant city that will offer you a wonderful and cheap vacation!
Vietnam
Images: Pexels
Indonesia is dotted with beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and a vibrant culture
Indonesia
Images: Pexels
Home to the majestic Himalayas and an extremely rich cultural heritage, Nepal also provides low living costs making it an ideal destination for budget-conscious travelers
Nepal
Images: Pexels
Morocco is famous for its vibrant markets, stunning architecture, and desert landscapes, offering an affordable experience without breaking the bank
Morocco
Images: Pexels
This Central American country is set with beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, and colonial cities, making up for a cheap and tranquil travel destination
Images: Pexels
Nicaragua
It is a small country that offers an amazing vacation experience with its wonderful blend of urban amenities and stunning natural beauty
El Salvador
Images: Pexels
Known for its Mayan ruins, colonial architecture, and picturesque landscapes, Guatemala is one of the most affordable countries offering a rich cultural history; ideal for history buffs
Guatemala
Images: Pexels
Bolivia
Images: Pexels
This South American country is known for its diverse landscapes, including the Andes mountains and the Amazon rainforest, travellers here can enjoy a unique blend of indigenous culture and colonial history at a low cost