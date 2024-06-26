Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 26, 2024
10 Most Beautiful Airports In The World
Heydar Aliyev Airport is 20 kilometers east of Baku and serves around 1 million passengers yearly. The terminal features natural materials like wood and stone
Heydar Aliyev Airport
Image: Freepik
Incheon airport, located 52 kilometers west of Seoul, handles almost 57 million passengers and is known for its seven gardens
Image: Freepik
Incheon Airport
Koh Samui Airport is the only airport on an island that serves millions of passengers a year and features open-air terminals
Image: Freepik
Koh Samui Airport
Located some kilometers from Madrid’s city center, this airport is a major hub, handling over 60 million passengers, and has a bamboo ceiling, and marble floors
Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport
Image: Freepik
Changi Airport is renowned for its green areas and gardens, including the stunning Jewel Changi with a 40-meter waterfall
Changi Airport
Image: Freepik
Marrakech- Menara airport has beautiful architecture that includes concrete walls with diamond patterns and arabesque windows
Marrakech-Menara Airport
Image: Freepik
This fourth-largest airport in France is connected to a TGV station designed by Santiago Calatrava
Saint-Exupery Airport Lyon
Image: Freepik
Carrasco airport in Montevideo is Uruguay’s largest and most important airport and has a roof that resembles the aerodynamic lines of an airplane
Carrasco airport
Image: Freepik
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport features stone walls, wooden beans, and a fireplace
Bozeman Yellowstone airport
Image: Freepik
Zurich airport
Image: Freepik
Known for its excellent service, this airport has beautiful architecture with a minimalist style and a large glass facade
