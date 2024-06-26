Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 26, 2024

10 Most Beautiful Airports In The World


Heydar Aliyev Airport is 20 kilometers east of Baku and serves around 1 million passengers yearly. The terminal features natural materials like wood and stone

Heydar Aliyev Airport

Image: Freepik

Incheon airport, located 52 kilometers west of Seoul, handles almost 57 million passengers and is known for its seven gardens

Image: Freepik

Incheon Airport

Koh Samui Airport is the only airport on an island that serves millions of passengers a year and features open-air terminals

Image: Freepik

Koh Samui Airport

Located some kilometers from Madrid’s city center, this airport is a major hub, handling over 60 million passengers, and has a bamboo ceiling, and marble floors

Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport

Image: Freepik

Changi Airport is renowned for its green areas and gardens, including the stunning Jewel Changi with a 40-meter waterfall

Changi Airport

Image: Freepik

Marrakech- Menara airport has beautiful architecture that includes concrete walls with diamond patterns and arabesque windows

Marrakech-Menara Airport

Image: Freepik

This fourth-largest airport in France is connected to a TGV station designed by Santiago Calatrava

Saint-Exupery Airport Lyon

Image: Freepik

Carrasco airport in Montevideo is Uruguay’s largest and most important airport and has a roof that resembles the aerodynamic lines of an airplane

Carrasco airport

Image: Freepik

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport features stone walls, wooden beans, and a fireplace

Bozeman Yellowstone airport

Image: Freepik

Zurich airport

Image: Freepik

Known for its excellent service, this airport has beautiful architecture with a minimalist style and a large glass facade

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here