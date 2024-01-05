Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
JANUARY 05, 2024
10 most beautiful countries in the world
No country possibly balances the excitement of the city with nature's calmness as seamlessly as Japan
Japan
Image Source: Pexels
It boasts some of the most intriguing landscapes and has a plethora of galleries and museums
New Zealand
Image Source: Pexels
Often called a winter wonderland, it has been attracting visitors for centuries for its powdery mountains and clean, crisp air
Switzerland
Image Source: Pexels
From the rugged rocky mountains to the breathtaking coastlines of British Columbia, it offers lots of natural beauty
Canada
Image Source: Pexels
Home to Himalayan peaks and Indian Ocean beaches, India’s terrain can only be described as breathtaking
India
Image Source: Pexels
Landscapes, including geysers, waterfalls, and volcanoes, make it a unique and stunning place to live
Iceland
Image Source: Pexels
Aside from its world-class beaches, Spain is home to 16 national parks
Spain
Image Source: Pexels
There are literally hundreds of islands offering something for every type of traveler
Thailand
Image Source: Pexels
Venture outside of Portugal’s capital city to really experience how stunning the country is
Portugal
Image Source: Pexels
It is home to some of the prettiest islands in the world, UNESCO-protected sites, lush tropical greenery, and more
Indonesia
Image Source: Pexels
