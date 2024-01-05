Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

JANUARY 05, 2024

10 most beautiful countries in the world

No country possibly balances the excitement of the city with nature's calmness as seamlessly as Japan

Japan

It boasts some of the most intriguing landscapes and has a plethora of galleries and museums

New Zealand

Often called a winter wonderland, it has been attracting visitors for centuries for its powdery mountains and clean, crisp air

Switzerland 

From the rugged rocky mountains to the breathtaking coastlines of British Columbia, it offers lots of natural beauty

Canada

Home to Himalayan peaks and Indian Ocean beaches, India’s terrain can only be described as breathtaking

India

Landscapes, including geysers, waterfalls, and volcanoes, make it a unique and stunning place to live

Iceland

Aside from its world-class beaches, Spain is home to 16 national parks

Spain

There are literally hundreds of islands offering something for every type of traveler

Thailand

Venture outside of Portugal’s capital city to really experience how stunning the country is

Portugal

It is home to some of the prettiest islands in the world, UNESCO-protected sites, lush tropical greenery, and more

Indonesia

