Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 17, 2023

Lifestyle 

10 Most Beautiful Native Korean Words

The word is often used to describe the vastness and beauty of the sky. It can also be used to express feelings of hope and freedom

Haneul - Sky

Image: Pexels

The word is associated with many things, such as sadness, hope, and new beginnings. It can also be used to describe the sound of rain falling

Bi - Rain

Image: Pexels

The word is often used to describe cuteness, playfulness, and independence. It can also be used to express affection for cats

Goyangi - Cat

Image: Pexels

The word is associated with the flow of life, nature, and beauty. It can also be used to describe the sound of a river flowing

Garam - River

Image: Pexels

The word is associated with vastness, power, and mystery. It can also be used to describe the sound of the waves crashing on the shore

Bada - Ocean

Image: Pexels

The word is associated with strength, power, and wisdom. It can also be used to describe the mythical creatures that are said to live in the sky or the ocean

Mireu - Dragon

Image: Pexels

The word is associated with freedom, hope, and dreams. It can also be used to describe the act of flying or the feeling of being free

Image: Pexels

Nareuda - To fly

The word is associated with freedom, protection, and love. It can also be used to describe the wings of a bird or an insect

Image: Pexels

Narae - Wing

The word is associated with the universe, nature, and all living things. It can also be used to describe the world as we know it.

Nuri - World

Image: Pexels

The word is associated with home, community, and identity. It can also be used to describe a country or a state.

Nara - Nation

Image: Pexels

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here