10 Most Beautiful Native Korean Words
The word is often used to describe the vastness and beauty of the sky. It can also be used to express feelings of hope and freedom
Haneul - Sky
The word is associated with many things, such as sadness, hope, and new beginnings. It can also be used to describe the sound of rain falling
Bi - Rain
The word is often used to describe cuteness, playfulness, and independence. It can also be used to express affection for cats
Goyangi - Cat
The word is associated with the flow of life, nature, and beauty. It can also be used to describe the sound of a river flowing
Garam - River
The word is associated with vastness, power, and mystery. It can also be used to describe the sound of the waves crashing on the shore
Bada - Ocean
The word is associated with strength, power, and wisdom. It can also be used to describe the mythical creatures that are said to live in the sky or the ocean
Mireu - Dragon
The word is associated with freedom, hope, and dreams. It can also be used to describe the act of flying or the feeling of being free
Nareuda - To fly
The word is associated with freedom, protection, and love. It can also be used to describe the wings of a bird or an insect
Narae - Wing
The word is associated with the universe, nature, and all living things. It can also be used to describe the world as we know it.
Nuri - World
The word is associated with home, community, and identity. It can also be used to describe a country or a state.
Nara - Nation
