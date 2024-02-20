Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Travel

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

10 Most Beautiful Villages in India

Asia's Cleanest Village, famed for its lush greenery and living root bridges

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya 

Known for traditional havelis and the majestic Khimsar Fort offering desert views

Khimsar, Rajasthan

Coastal gem with pristine beaches and sacred temples

Gokarna, Karnataka 

Offering panoramic Himalayan views and traditional Kinnauri architecture

Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh 

Surrounded by rice fields, it's famed for Apatani tribe culture and music festivals

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

UNESCO heritage site with ancient ruins amidst surreal boulder-strewn landscape

Hampi, Karnataka

The last village in Baspa Valley, known for its alpine beauty and proximity to Tibet

Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh

The village of Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, India, famed for its breathtaking landscapes and once holding the record for the highest rainfall in the world

 Cherrapunji in Meghalaya

Nestled amidst rivers and forests, offering tranquility and adventure

Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh 

Backwater beauty is known for its serene waterways and traditional houseboats

Kumarakom, Kerala

