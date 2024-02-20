Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Travel
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
10 Most Beautiful Villages in India
Asia's Cleanest Village, famed for its lush greenery and living root bridges
Mawlynnong, Meghalaya
Known for traditional havelis and the majestic Khimsar Fort offering desert views
Khimsar, Rajasthan
Coastal gem with pristine beaches and sacred temples
Gokarna, Karnataka
Offering panoramic Himalayan views and traditional Kinnauri architecture
Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh
Surrounded by rice fields, it's famed for Apatani tribe culture and music festivals
Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh
UNESCO heritage site with ancient ruins amidst surreal boulder-strewn landscape
Hampi, Karnataka
The last village in Baspa Valley, known for its alpine beauty and proximity to Tibet
Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh
The village of Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, India, famed for its breathtaking landscapes and once holding the record for the highest rainfall in the world
Cherrapunji in Meghalaya
Nestled amidst rivers and forests, offering tranquility and adventure
Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Backwater beauty is known for its serene waterways and traditional houseboats
Kumarakom, Kerala
