10 most bizarre dishes
Made by frying onions in ghee and then cooking the halwa on slow heat with milk and sugar
Onion Halwa
The making of this strange food starts by dipping the Oreo biscuits in gram flour to be deep-fried and served hot
Oreo Pakoda
A delicious sweet made of tender cooked pointed gourds with a delectably soft khoya stuffing
Parwal Mithai
A delicious creamy pudding made with bottle gourd surprises all lauki haters very much!
Lauki Ki Kheer
A Maharashtrian delicacy, also known as Colostrum Pudding, which is a sweet dish that's made from the milk of a cow or buffalo that has recently given birth
Kharwas
Auspicious and edible lamps made with rice flour and jaggery on religious occasions and the aadi month in South India
Maavilakku
Odisha's famous red ant chutney that now actually has a G.I. Tag
Chaprah
Assamese delicacy made of Eri silkworm, used after it has spun its cocoon
Eri Polu
A North Eastern dish in which over-ripe potatoes are left to rot in the soil and then picked thereafter to be treated with spices
Phan Pyut
Milk pudding in which garlic is the main ingredient! Crushed garlic is cooked for hours in milk giving it a nutty flavor
Benami Kheer
