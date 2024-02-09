Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

10 most bizarre dishes 

Made by frying onions in ghee and then cooking the halwa on slow heat with milk and sugar

Onion Halwa 

Image: pexels 

The making of this strange food starts by dipping the Oreo biscuits in gram flour to be deep-fried and served hot 

Oreo Pakoda

Image: Shutterstock 

A delicious sweet made of tender cooked pointed gourds with a delectably soft khoya stuffing

Parwal Mithai

Image: Shutterstock 

A delicious creamy pudding made with bottle gourd surprises all lauki haters very much!

Lauki Ki Kheer 

Image: Shutterstock 

A Maharashtrian delicacy, also known as Colostrum Pudding, which is a sweet dish that's made from the milk of a cow or buffalo that has recently given birth

Kharwas

Image: pexels 

Auspicious and edible lamps made with rice flour and jaggery on religious occasions and the aadi month in South India

Maavilakku

Image: Shutterstock 

Odisha's famous red ant chutney that now actually has a G.I. Tag

Chaprah

Image: Shutterstock 

Assamese delicacy made of Eri silkworm, used after it has spun its cocoon

Eri Polu

Image: pexels 

A North Eastern dish in which over-ripe potatoes are left to rot in the soil and then picked thereafter to be treated with spices

Phan Pyut

Image: pexels 

Milk pudding in which garlic is the main ingredient! Crushed garlic is cooked for hours in milk giving it a nutty flavor

Benami Kheer 

Image: Shutterstock 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here