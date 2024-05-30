Heading 3

may 30, 2024

10 most-climbed mountains in the world

Famous for its iconic shape, Mt Fuji attracts almost 300,000 climbers yearly, offering challenging yet mesmerizing views

Mt Fuji in Japan

Image: Freepik

Take a short drive from Boston and New York, and visit this modest peak seeing around 125,000 hikers annually

Mt Monadnock in the USA

Image: Freepik

Luring over 20,000 climbers each year, this popular mountain is known for its challenging and fascinating views to enjoy

Mt Hood in the USA

Image: Freepik

Famous for its pilgrimage tradition, this Irish peak welcomes up to 30,000 visitors, honoring St. Patrick

Croagh Patrick in Ireland

Image: Freepik

A holy site for multiple religions, Adam’s Peak attracts pilgrims year-round, especially from December to May

Adam’s Peak in Sri Lanka

Image: Freepik

Respected for centuries, Mt Tai sees up to two million climbers annually drawn by its sacred statues and promise of longevity 

Mt Tai in China

Image: Freepik

As South Korea’s highest mountain, Hallasan attracts crowd from nearby Jeju island and beyond, offering several hiking trails

Hallasan in South Korea

Image: Freepik

A popular mountain lures around 25,000 trekkers yearly, offering accessible routs and change to conquer Africa’s highest peak

Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania

Image: Freepik

With a cable car option and various hiking trails, Table Mountain welcomes over 800,000 visitors yearly

Table Mountain in South Africa

Image: Freepik

Mt Snowdon sees nearly three times as many climbers, offering multiple paths to enjoy the worth-trekking views

Mt Snowdon in Wales

Image: Freepik

