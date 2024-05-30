Heading 3
may 30, 2024
10 most-climbed mountains in the world
Famous for its iconic shape, Mt Fuji attracts almost 300,000 climbers yearly, offering challenging yet mesmerizing views
Mt Fuji in Japan
Image: Freepik
Take a short drive from Boston and New York, and visit this modest peak seeing around 125,000 hikers annually
Mt Monadnock in the USA
Image: Freepik
Luring over 20,000 climbers each year, this popular mountain is known for its challenging and fascinating views to enjoy
Mt Hood in the USA
Image: Freepik
Famous for its pilgrimage tradition, this Irish peak welcomes up to 30,000 visitors, honoring St. Patrick
Croagh Patrick in Ireland
Image: Freepik
A holy site for multiple religions, Adam’s Peak attracts pilgrims year-round, especially from December to May
Adam’s Peak in Sri Lanka
Image: Freepik
Respected for centuries, Mt Tai sees up to two million climbers annually drawn by its sacred statues and promise of longevity
Mt Tai in China
Image: Freepik
As South Korea’s highest mountain, Hallasan attracts crowd from nearby Jeju island and beyond, offering several hiking trails
Hallasan in South Korea
Image: Freepik
A popular mountain lures around 25,000 trekkers yearly, offering accessible routs and change to conquer Africa’s highest peak
Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania
Image: Freepik
With a cable car option and various hiking trails, Table Mountain welcomes over 800,000 visitors yearly
Table Mountain in South Africa
Image: Freepik
Mt Snowdon sees nearly three times as many climbers, offering multiple paths to enjoy the worth-trekking views
Mt Snowdon in Wales
Image: Freepik
