Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
JANUARY 05, 2024
10 most common names in India
It is among the most used names in North India. As per a survey, every 1 person out of 11 voters of Uttar Pradesh has Ram in it
Ram
Image Source: Pexels
It is the most common name down South, especially in Kerala
Srinivas
Image Source: Pexels
As per a survey, You will find many women named Geeta Ben in Gujarat
Geeta
Image Source: Pexels
Sita is a very common name, especially in Bihar
Sita
Image Source: Pexels
Ever since Jitendra played Ravi Kumar on screen, the name became very popular among the masses
Image Source: Pexels
Ravi
Amit Kumar is another very common name in India
Amit
Image Source: Pexels
It is quite impossible not to have any Anjali in your friend circle. It is a very common girl name
Anjali
Image Source: Pexels
Indians have a fascination with names starting with the letter ‘A’. Akanksha is another very used name
Akanksha
Image Source: Pexels
Ajay
Image Source: Pexels
Ajay refers to the one who can’t be conquered. It is a very common name
It is a very common Indian name that is used by both Hindus and Muslims
Azad
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.