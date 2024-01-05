Heading 3

JANUARY 05, 2024

10 most common names in India 

It is among the most used names in North India. As per a survey, every 1 person out of 11 voters of Uttar Pradesh has Ram in it

Ram

Image Source: Pexels

It is the most common name down South, especially in Kerala 

Srinivas

Image Source: Pexels

As per a survey, You will find many women named Geeta Ben in Gujarat 

Geeta 

Image Source: Pexels

Sita is a very common name, especially in Bihar 

Sita

Image Source: Pexels

Ever since Jitendra played Ravi Kumar on screen, the name became very popular among the masses

Image Source: Pexels

Ravi

Amit Kumar is another very common name in India 

Amit

Image Source: Pexels

It is quite impossible not to have any Anjali in your friend circle. It is a very common girl name 

Anjali

Image Source: Pexels

Indians have a fascination with names starting with the letter ‘A’. Akanksha is another very used name

Akanksha 

Image Source: Pexels

Ajay

Image Source: Pexels

Ajay refers to the one who can’t be conquered. It is a very common name 

It is a very common Indian name that is used by both Hindus and Muslims 

Azad

Image Source: Pexels

