Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
july 04, 2024
10 most endangered animals
Once common in Southeast Asia, now their survival is threatened by habitat loss due to natural disasters, and poaching
Javan Rhinos
Image Source: Freepik
With just around 100 left in the wild, Amur Leopards living in Russia and China, are struggling to survive because of infrastructure development, and habitat loss
Amur Leopards
Image Source: Freepik
Found only in Sumatra, these small tigers are critically endangered with about 600 left, having threats of human conflicts, and habitat destruction
Sunda Island Tigers
Image Source: Freepik
Discovered as a distinct species in 2017, fewer than 800 Tapanuli Orangutans survive in North Sumatra, facing threats from development, agriculture, and mining projects
Tapanuli Orangutans
Image Source: Freepik
Around 1000 Yangtze Finless Porpoises live in China's Yangtze River, facing severe threats from overfishing, and pollution
Image Source: Freepik
Yangtze Finless Porpoises
Once nearly wiped out by poaching, Black Rhinos have rebounded to about 5,630 individuals across Africa, but still, they remain endangered because of their ongoing poaching for their horns
Black Rhinos
Image Source: Freepik
These elusive elephants are found in West and Central Africa but have declined by 86% due to habitat loss and poaching
African Forest Elephants
Image Source: Freepik
Exclusively found in Sumatra, Indonesia, there are fewer than 14,000 Sumatran Orangutans left and this has reduced because of logging, architecture, and the illegal pet trade
Sumatran Orangutans
Image Source: Freepik
Hawksbill Turtles
Image Source: Freepik
Found in tropical and subtropical water worldwide, Hawksbill turtles have seen their population decline by 80%
Living in the high-altitude forests of Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda, there are just over 1,000 mountain gorillas left
Mountain Gorillas
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.