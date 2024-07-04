Heading 3

july 04, 2024

10 most endangered animals

Once common in Southeast Asia, now their survival is threatened by habitat loss due to natural disasters, and poaching

Javan Rhinos

Image Source: Freepik

With just around 100 left in the wild, Amur Leopards living in Russia and China, are struggling to survive because of infrastructure development, and habitat loss

 Amur Leopards

Image Source: Freepik

Found only in Sumatra, these small tigers are critically endangered with about 600 left, having threats of human conflicts, and habitat destruction

Sunda Island Tigers

Image Source: Freepik

Discovered as a distinct species in 2017, fewer than 800 Tapanuli Orangutans survive in North Sumatra, facing threats from development, agriculture, and mining projects

 Tapanuli Orangutans

Image Source: Freepik

Around 1000 Yangtze Finless Porpoises live in China's Yangtze River, facing severe threats from overfishing, and pollution

Image Source: Freepik

Yangtze Finless Porpoises

Once nearly wiped out by poaching, Black Rhinos have rebounded to about 5,630 individuals across Africa, but still, they remain endangered because of their ongoing poaching for their horns

 Black Rhinos

Image Source: Freepik

These elusive elephants are found in West and Central Africa but have declined by 86% due to habitat loss and poaching

African Forest Elephants

Image Source: Freepik

Exclusively found in Sumatra, Indonesia, there are fewer than 14,000 Sumatran Orangutans left and this has reduced because of logging, architecture, and the illegal pet trade

Sumatran Orangutans

Image Source: Freepik

Hawksbill Turtles

Image Source: Freepik

Found in tropical and subtropical water worldwide, Hawksbill turtles have seen their population decline by 80%

Living in the high-altitude forests of Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda, there are just over 1,000 mountain gorillas left 

 Mountain Gorillas

Image Source: Freepik

