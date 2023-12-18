Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
December 18, 2023
10 most googled travel destinations of India
The Southeast Asian country known for beaches, rivers, and it's bustling cities tops the chart of the most searched travel destinations of 2023 in India
Vietnam
Image Source: Pexels
The most popular beach point in India, Goa secured second place in the most googled travel places of 2023
Cruise Line Reputation
Image Source: Pexels
Bali is among the most beautiful travel destinations in the world and the city ranked at spot number 3 on this search list
Bali
Image Source: Pexels
Sri Lanka has become a honeymoon destination for newlyweds. The Island city ranked at number 4
Sri Lanka
Image Source: Pexels
Thailand always attracts huge crowds of tourists. The country became the fifth most googled travel destination of 2023 in India
Image Source: Pexels
Thailand
Known as the heaven of earth, Kashmir secured sixth position in the list. It is indeed a breathtaking place for a visit
Kashmir
Image Source: Pexels
Kodagu, also known as Coorg is among the most popular hill stations of Karnataka. Famous for coffee plantation, Coorg secured the seventh position on the list
Coorg
Image Source: Pexels
amous place for Scuba diving and coral reefs, Andaman & Nicobar became eighth most googled tourist attraction of 2023 in India
Andaman & Nicobar
Image Source: Pexels
Indians made Italy the ninth most googled travel destination of 2023
Italy
Image Source: Pexels
Widely famous as a honeymoon destination, Switzerland holds a special place among Indians. The country secured the tenth spot on this list
Switzerland
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.