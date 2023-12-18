Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

travel

December 18, 2023

10 most googled travel destinations of India

The Southeast Asian country known for beaches, rivers, and it's bustling cities tops the chart of the most searched travel destinations of 2023 in India

Vietnam 

Image Source: Pexels

The most popular beach point in India, Goa secured second place in the most googled travel places of 2023

Image Source: Pexels

Bali is among the most beautiful travel destinations in the world and the city ranked at spot number 3 on this search list

 Bali

Image Source: Pexels

Sri Lanka has become a honeymoon destination for newlyweds. The Island city ranked at number 4

Sri Lanka

Image Source: Pexels

Thailand always attracts huge crowds of tourists. The country became the fifth most googled travel destination of 2023 in India

Image Source: Pexels

Thailand

Known as the heaven of earth, Kashmir secured sixth position in the list. It is indeed a breathtaking place for a visit 

 Kashmir

Image Source: Pexels 

Kodagu, also known as Coorg is among the most popular hill stations of Karnataka. Famous for coffee plantation, Coorg secured the seventh position on the list

Coorg

Image Source: Pexels 

amous place for Scuba diving and coral reefs, Andaman & Nicobar became eighth most googled tourist attraction of 2023 in India

 Andaman & Nicobar 

Image Source: Pexels 

Indians made Italy the ninth most googled travel destination of 2023

 Italy 

Image Source: Pexels 

Widely famous as a honeymoon destination, Switzerland holds a special place among Indians. The country secured the tenth spot on this list 

Switzerland 

Image Source: Pexels 

