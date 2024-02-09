Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

10 most loved chocolate cakes in the world

A classic with chocolate sponge, apricot jam & a luscious chocolate glaze for a perfect balance of sweetness

Sacher torte (Austria)

Image: pexels 

Indulge in rich chocolate sponge paired with chocolate buttercream for the ultimate chocolate lover's delight

Devil's Food Cake (USA)

Image: Shutterstock 

Enjoy layers of chocolate sponge, coconut-pecan filling & decadent chocolate frosting in this German-inspired treat

German Chocolate Cake (USA)

Image: Shutterstock 

Savor a delightful combination of cookie crust, a variety of fillings, and a generous drizzle of chocolate sauce

Mississippi Mud Pie (USA)

Image: Shutterstock 

Layers of dacquoise, crunchy praline cream, silky chocolate mousse, and chocolate icing for a royal treat

Royal (France)

Image: pexels 

Delight in layers of chocolate biscuits with a heavenly filling of dulce de leche and cream cheese

Chocotorta (Argentina)

Image: Shutterstock 

Treat yourself to cat tongue cookie layers, rich chocolate ganache, and chocolate icing for an exquisite dessert

Joffre Cake (Romania)

Image: Shutterstock 

Indulge in a flourless chocolate sponge with a meringue-like crust, offering a heavenly chocolate experience

Torta Tenerina (Italy)

Image: Shutterstock 

Experience the perfect blend of a walnut sponge, dark chocolate filling, and a glossy chocolate glaze in this delectable cake

Torta Garash (Bulgaria)

Image: Shutterstock 

In Serbia, the Reform Torta is a popular cake. It’s made with vanilla sponge cake, chocolate buttercream and chocolate ganache

Reform Torta (Serbia)

Image: pexels 

