Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 09, 2024
10 most loved chocolate cakes in the world
A classic with chocolate sponge, apricot jam & a luscious chocolate glaze for a perfect balance of sweetness
Sacher torte (Austria)
Image: pexels
Indulge in rich chocolate sponge paired with chocolate buttercream for the ultimate chocolate lover's delight
Devil's Food Cake (USA)
Image: Shutterstock
Enjoy layers of chocolate sponge, coconut-pecan filling & decadent chocolate frosting in this German-inspired treat
German Chocolate Cake (USA)
Image: Shutterstock
Savor a delightful combination of cookie crust, a variety of fillings, and a generous drizzle of chocolate sauce
Mississippi Mud Pie (USA)
Image: Shutterstock
Layers of dacquoise, crunchy praline cream, silky chocolate mousse, and chocolate icing for a royal treat
Royal (France)
Image: pexels
Delight in layers of chocolate biscuits with a heavenly filling of dulce de leche and cream cheese
Chocotorta (Argentina)
Image: Shutterstock
Treat yourself to cat tongue cookie layers, rich chocolate ganache, and chocolate icing for an exquisite dessert
Joffre Cake (Romania)
Image: Shutterstock
Indulge in a flourless chocolate sponge with a meringue-like crust, offering a heavenly chocolate experience
Torta Tenerina (Italy)
Image: Shutterstock
Experience the perfect blend of a walnut sponge, dark chocolate filling, and a glossy chocolate glaze in this delectable cake
Torta Garash (Bulgaria)
Image: Shutterstock
In Serbia, the Reform Torta is a popular cake. It’s made with vanilla sponge cake, chocolate buttercream and chocolate ganache
Reform Torta (Serbia)
Image: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.