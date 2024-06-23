Heading 3

lifestyle 

june 23, 2024

10 most loved tapas dishes in Spain

Most traditional ones are made with eggs, potatoes, and olive oil

SPANISH OMELETTE

Fried potatoes are covered in a tasty sauce. Bravas is spicy and Alioli is made from olive oil and garlic

PATATAS BRAVAS & PATATAS ALIOLI

Ham croquettes are the most traditional variety

CROQUETTES

Battered squid, cut in rings, fried in olive oil

CALAMARI

Local varieties like Manchego, Roncal, Mahón, Majorero

CHEESE

These are mainly steamed and can be served with lemon or dressed with tomato, onion, and pepper

MUSSELS

Spanish Iberian ham is one of the most prized hams in the world!

CURED HAM

A simple preparation of bread, tomato, olive oil, garlic and salt

PAN TUMACA

A very popular cured pork variety served as tapas

CHORIZO

Garlic shrimp cooked in olive oil with chili flakes, a popular seafood tapa

Gambas al Ajillo

