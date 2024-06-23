Heading 3
10 most loved tapas dishes in Spain
Most traditional ones are made with eggs, potatoes, and olive oil
SPANISH OMELETTE
Fried potatoes are covered in a tasty sauce. Bravas is spicy and Alioli is made from olive oil and garlic
PATATAS BRAVAS & PATATAS ALIOLI
Ham croquettes are the most traditional variety
CROQUETTES
Battered squid, cut in rings, fried in olive oil
CALAMARI
Local varieties like Manchego, Roncal, Mahón, Majorero
CHEESE
These are mainly steamed and can be served with lemon or dressed with tomato, onion, and pepper
MUSSELS
Spanish Iberian ham is one of the most prized hams in the world!
CURED HAM
A simple preparation of bread, tomato, olive oil, garlic and salt
PAN TUMACA
A very popular cured pork variety served as tapas
CHORIZO
Garlic shrimp cooked in olive oil with chili flakes, a popular seafood tapa
Gambas al Ajillo
