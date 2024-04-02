Heading 3

april 02, 2024

10 most-loved tourist attractions in India

Among one of the seven wonders of the world, this stunning masterpiece attracts a large number of tourists every year

Taj Mahal, Agra

Image Source: Freepik

With forts, palaces, vibrant markets, wildlife, and delicious foods, Jaipur is perfect for a memorable trip

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Image Source: Freepik

One of the oldest cities, Varanasi, is located at the bank of the Ganges and is known for its ghats and temples, perfect for a spiritual experience

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Image Source: Freepik

Kerala’s backwaters offer a serene network of canals, rivers, and lakes best explored through houseboat bruises

Kerala Backwaters

Image Source: Pexels

Famous for its beaches, nightlife, flea markets, and rich Portuguese architecture, Goa is perfect for a chill vacation

Goa

Image Source: Pexels

With stunning landscapes and remote beauty, Lahaul and Spiti offer a unique travel experience

Lahaul & Spiti, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its natural beauty, Cherrapunji boasts clear waters, waterfalls, and iconic Living root bridges

Cherrapunji, Karnataka

Image Source: Freepik

Rich in history and culture, this place is known for hosting lively Dasara and a stunning palace

Mysore, Karnataka

Image Source: Pexels

The place perfect for adventure lovers, Leh Ladakh offers breathtaking landscapes and thrilling activities

Leh-Ladakh

Image Source: Freepik

this UNESCO sites feature ancient rock-cut caves with detailing paintings and sculptures

Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

Image Source: Freepik

