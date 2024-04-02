Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 02, 2024
10 most-loved tourist attractions in India
Among one of the seven wonders of the world, this stunning masterpiece attracts a large number of tourists every year
Taj Mahal, Agra
Image Source: Freepik
With forts, palaces, vibrant markets, wildlife, and delicious foods, Jaipur is perfect for a memorable trip
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Image Source: Freepik
One of the oldest cities, Varanasi, is located at the bank of the Ganges and is known for its ghats and temples, perfect for a spiritual experience
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Image Source: Freepik
Kerala’s backwaters offer a serene network of canals, rivers, and lakes best explored through houseboat bruises
Kerala Backwaters
Image Source: Pexels
Famous for its beaches, nightlife, flea markets, and rich Portuguese architecture, Goa is perfect for a chill vacation
Goa
Image Source: Pexels
With stunning landscapes and remote beauty, Lahaul and Spiti offer a unique travel experience
Lahaul & Spiti, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Freepik
Known for its natural beauty, Cherrapunji boasts clear waters, waterfalls, and iconic Living root bridges
Cherrapunji, Karnataka
Image Source: Freepik
Rich in history and culture, this place is known for hosting lively Dasara and a stunning palace
Mysore, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
The place perfect for adventure lovers, Leh Ladakh offers breathtaking landscapes and thrilling activities
Leh-Ladakh
Image Source: Freepik
this UNESCO sites feature ancient rock-cut caves with detailing paintings and sculptures
Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra
Image Source: Freepik
