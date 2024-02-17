Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

10 most polluted cities in the world

Lahore, Pakistan

Image Source: Pexels

Hotan, China

Image Source: Pexels

Bhiwadi, India

Image Source: Pexels

Delhi (NCT), India

Image Source: Pexels

Peshawar, Pakistan

Image Source: Pexels

Darbhanga, India

Image Source: Pexels

Asopur, India

Image Source: Pexels

N’Djamena, Chad

Image Source: Pexels

New Delhi, India

Image Source: Pexels

Patna, India

Image Source: Pexels

Image Source: Pexels

Information source- World Air Quality Report, 2022 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here