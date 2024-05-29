Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 29, 2024
10 most powerful countries in the world
The popular country- The United States leads in technology, finance, and entertainment sectors, also focusing on building better infrastructure
USA
Image Source: Freepik
The rapidly growing country continuously aims at better economic development and advances in technologies like AI and 5G
China
Image Source: Freepik
This country leverages its vast resources to play a major role in global politics and explores spaces, aiming to uncover the secrets of the universe
Russia
Image Source: Freepik
The country is leading in green energy and improving efficiency with digitalization, making progress in various sectors
Germany
Image Source: Freepik
The UK seeks new trade deals and fosters tech innovation, and startups with their innovative solutions contributing to economic growth
UK
Image Source: Freepik
Excelling in tech, South Korea is looking forward to a cleaner future with renewable energy adaption
South Korea
Image Source: Freepik
The company focusing on digitalization and green energy are contributing to EU stability
France
Image Source: Freepik
The country known for technology and a powerful passport invests heavily in chip manufacturing and AI, bringing a strong tech wave
Japan
Image Source: Freepik
One of the largest oil producers in the country- Saudi Arabia invests in tourism and grand projects
Saudi Arabia
Image Source: Freepik
The UAE- with a robust space program and oil industry, strengthens its global position, and its various mission contributes to the economic strength
UAE
Image Source: Freepik
