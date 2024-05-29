Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 29, 2024

10 most powerful countries in the world

The popular country- The United States leads in technology, finance, and entertainment sectors, also focusing on building better infrastructure

USA

Image Source: Freepik

The rapidly growing country continuously aims at better economic development and advances in technologies like AI and 5G

China

Image Source: Freepik

This country leverages its vast resources to play a major role in global politics and explores spaces, aiming to uncover the secrets of the universe

Russia

Image Source: Freepik

The country is leading in green energy and improving efficiency with digitalization, making progress in various sectors

Germany

Image Source: Freepik

The UK seeks new trade deals and fosters tech innovation, and startups with their innovative solutions contributing to economic growth

UK

Image Source: Freepik

Excelling in tech, South Korea is looking forward to a cleaner future with renewable energy adaption

South Korea

Image Source: Freepik

The company focusing on digitalization and green energy are contributing to EU stability

France

Image Source: Freepik

The country known for technology and a powerful passport invests heavily in chip manufacturing and AI, bringing a strong tech wave

Japan

Image Source: Freepik

One of the largest oil producers in the country- Saudi Arabia invests in tourism and grand projects

Saudi Arabia

Image Source: Freepik

The UAE- with a robust space program and oil industry, strengthens its global position, and its various mission contributes to the economic strength

UAE

Image Source: Freepik

