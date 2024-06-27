Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 27, 2024

10 most powerful Passports in the world 

As per the Henley Passport Index, Singapore holds the top position. Holding its passport gives access to 195 travel destinations

1st Rank

Image Source: Pexels

Five countries share the 2nd rank, according to the Henley Passport Index. The list includes France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain. Their Passports allow visa-free access to 194 out of the 227 travel destinations 

2nd Rank

Image Source: Pexels

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden share the 3rd ranking. Their Passports allow visa-free travel to 193 destinations 

3rd Rank

Image Source: Pexels

Belgium, Denmark, and the United Kingdom come at the fourth-ranking, according to the Henley Passport Index. Their Passports give access to 192 countries 

4th Rank

Image Source: Pexels

Norway, Portugal, and Switzerland share the 5th Rank. Holding a Passport from these countries gives free access to 191 places

Image Source: Pexels

5th Rank

Australia, Greece, Malta, and New Zealand come in the 6th ranking. Their Passports give visa-free access to 190 travel places

6th Rank

Image Source: Pexels

Canada, Czechia, Hungary, and Poland rest at the 7th Rank. Holding a Passport of these countries gives free visa access to 189 places

7th Rank

Image Source: Pexels

The United States ranked at 8th spot as its passport allows visa-free access to 188 travel destinations 

8th Rank

Image Source: Pexels

9th Rank

Image Source: Pexels

Estonia, Lithuania, and the United Arab Emirates ranked in the 9th position. Their Passport lets a person access 187 destinations 

Latvia, Slovakia, and Slovenia ranked at the 10th position. Their Passport gives access to 186 places 

10th Rank

Image Source: Pexels

The data is curated from Henley & Partners official report of Passport Index 2024 

Source

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here