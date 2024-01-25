Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

January 25, 2024

10 most read books in the world

 The holy scripture of Christianity is widely distributed and translated, making it one of the most read and distributed books in the world

The Bible

 A collection of quotes from the Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong, distributed widely during the Cultural Revolution

Quotations from Chairman Mao Zedong (The Little Red Book)

The holy book of Islam, read by millions of people around the world

The Quran 

Often considered the first modern European novel, it has been translated into numerous languages and is widely read

 Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes 

 This immensely popular fantasy series has gained a massive global readership

Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling

 A classic novel that has been translated into numerous languages and remains widely read

A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

 This epic fantasy series has captured the imaginations of readers worldwide

 The Lord of the Rings Trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien

A philosophical novel that has been translated into numerous languages and has become an international bestseller

 The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho 

The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown 

A thriller that has gained immense popularity globally, sparking widespread interest in its themes

Despite mixed critical reception, this young adult vampire-themed series has achieved significant global readership

The Twilight Saga by Stephenie Meyer

