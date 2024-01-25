Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 25, 2024
10 most read books in the world
The holy scripture of Christianity is widely distributed and translated, making it one of the most read and distributed books in the world
The Bible
Images: Pexels
A collection of quotes from the Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong, distributed widely during the Cultural Revolution
Quotations from Chairman Mao Zedong (The Little Red Book)
Images: Pexels
The holy book of Islam, read by millions of people around the world
The Quran
Images: Pexels
Often considered the first modern European novel, it has been translated into numerous languages and is widely read
Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes
Images: Pexels
This immensely popular fantasy series has gained a massive global readership
Images: Pexels
Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling
A classic novel that has been translated into numerous languages and remains widely read
A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens
Images: Pexels
This epic fantasy series has captured the imaginations of readers worldwide
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien
Images: Pexels
A philosophical novel that has been translated into numerous languages and has become an international bestseller
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
Images: Pexels
The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown
Images: Pexels
A thriller that has gained immense popularity globally, sparking widespread interest in its themes
Despite mixed critical reception, this young adult vampire-themed series has achieved significant global readership
The Twilight Saga by Stephenie Meyer
Images: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.