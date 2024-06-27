Heading 3
june 27, 2024
10 Most Scenic Road Trips Around The World
Drive along Australia's Great Ocean Road. Marvel at the Twelve Apostles, lush rainforests, and the dramatic cliffs of this coastal route
Great Ocean Road, Australia
Explore the iconic Route 66, stretching from Chicago to Santa Monica. Enjoy historic sites, charming small towns, and stunning desert landscapes
Route 66, USA
Experience the beauty of the Amalfi Coast. Wind through picturesque villages, olive groves, and terraced vineyards, all with breathtaking sea views
Amalfi Coast, Italy
Circle Iceland on the Ring Road. Discover waterfalls, glaciers, volcanic landscapes, and the vibrant city of Reykjavik
Ring Road, Iceland
Travel California’s Pacific Coast Highway. Enjoy ocean views, redwood forests, and the charm of coastal towns like Big Sur and Santa Barbara
Pacific Coast Highway, USA
Journey through South Africa’s Garden Route. Witness diverse wildlife, pristine beaches, and the stunning Outeniqua and Tsitsikamma mountains
Garden Route, South Africa
Drive Germany’s Romantic Road. Visit medieval towns, fairy-tale castles, and the enchanting Bavarian countryside
Romantic Road, Germany
Explore Nova Scotia’s Cabot Trail. Enjoy coastal cliffs, lush forests, and the rich culture of the Cape Breton Highlands
Cabot Trail, Canada
Embark on the Manali to Leh road trip. Navigate through the Himalayas, high-altitude passes, and stunning landscapes in the heart of India’s northern mountains
Manali to Leh, India
Drive Scotland’s North Coast 500. Discover rugged coastlines, ancient castles, and the remote beauty of the Scottish Highlands
North Coast 500, Scotland
