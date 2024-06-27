Heading 3

Sanjukta Chodhury

Travel

june 27, 2024

10 Most Scenic Road Trips Around The World

Drive along Australia's Great Ocean Road. Marvel at the Twelve Apostles, lush rainforests, and the dramatic cliffs of this coastal route

Great Ocean Road, Australia

Explore the iconic Route 66, stretching from Chicago to Santa Monica. Enjoy historic sites, charming small towns, and stunning desert landscapes

Route 66, USA

Experience the beauty of the Amalfi Coast. Wind through picturesque villages, olive groves, and terraced vineyards, all with breathtaking sea views

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Circle Iceland on the Ring Road. Discover waterfalls, glaciers, volcanic landscapes, and the vibrant city of Reykjavik

Ring Road, Iceland

Travel California’s Pacific Coast Highway. Enjoy ocean views, redwood forests, and the charm of coastal towns like Big Sur and Santa Barbara

Pacific Coast Highway, USA

Journey through South Africa’s Garden Route. Witness diverse wildlife, pristine beaches, and the stunning Outeniqua and Tsitsikamma mountains

Garden Route, South Africa

Drive Germany’s Romantic Road. Visit medieval towns, fairy-tale castles, and the enchanting Bavarian countryside

Romantic Road, Germany

Explore Nova Scotia’s Cabot Trail. Enjoy coastal cliffs, lush forests, and the rich culture of the Cape Breton Highlands

Cabot Trail, Canada

Embark on the Manali to Leh road trip. Navigate through the Himalayas, high-altitude passes, and stunning landscapes in the heart of India’s northern mountains

Manali to Leh, India

Drive Scotland’s North Coast 500. Discover rugged coastlines, ancient castles, and the remote beauty of the Scottish Highlands

North Coast 500, Scotland

