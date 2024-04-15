Heading 3
10 most spectacular road trips in India
If you enjoy off-roading and mountain scenery, don't miss the drive from Shimla to Spiti in Himachal Pradesh. The route offers bumpy but scenic dirt roads, apple orchards, snow-capped peaks, blue skies, and clear rivers to capture with your camera
Shimla to Spiti Valley
The northeastern part of India, nestled among the Himalayas, offers a serene road trip to escape crowds. Explore lush valleys, Buddhist monasteries, and indigenous cultures like Monpa, Takpa, Karbi, and Miri tribes with traditional festivals and dances like bihu
Guwahati to Tawang
Explore Pondicherry, India's French town, on a road trip from Chennai. Experience French-inspired architecture, fishing villages, beaches, and enjoy seafood and coconut water
Chennai to Pondicherry
Explore Ahmedabad, Kutch villages, and desert nomads on a road trip. Visit between October and February for the vibrant Rann Utsav festival with a spectacular kite-flying event in February
Ahmedabad to Kutch
Explore Karnataka's rich culture and history by visiting ancient heritage sites like Chitradurga Fort, Ranganathaswamy Temple, and Dariya Daulat Palace. Capture memories with selfies along the journey
Mysore to Hampi
To enjoy tea and fresh air, take a road trip from Bengaluru to Ooty. Drive through the lush Western Ghats, indulge in tea from plantations, and visit stunning waterfalls like Chunchi and Shivanasamudra
Bengaluru to Ooty
Journey through the lush Sal forest of Madhya Pradesh, starting from Chilpi near Chhattisgarh, passing through Kanha National Park, offering opportunities to spot wildlife like deer, bison, and monkeys
Chilpi to Kanha
Travel from Delhi to Agra to see the Taj Mahal, then head west to Jaipur for Rajasthan's culture. Return to Delhi via Neemrana Fort Palace for a luxurious experience
Golden triangle circuit
Explore Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur in a road trip circuit with activities like desert safaris and puppet shows. Enjoy diverse Rajasthani cuisine such as ghewar, kachori, and dal baati choorma along the way
Rajasthan circuit
Driving along the NH66 offers a scenic route along the Western Ghats, with lush greenery, charming coastal towns, and beautiful beaches like Ganpatipule and Malvan
Mumbai to Goa
