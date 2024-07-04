Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
july 04, 2024
10 Most Strangest Places in the World
A vast salt flat that turns into a giant mirror during the rainy season, creating an otherworldly reflection of the sky
Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia
A fiery crater in the Karakum Desert that has been burning continuously for over 50 years due to a collapsed natural gas field
The Door to Hell, Turkmenistan
A mysterious area in the Atlantic Ocean where numerous ships and airplanes have disappeared under unexplained circumstances
Bermuda Triangle, Atlantic Ocean
A natural sinkhole on the Oregon coast that appears to drain the ocean, creating a dramatic and mysterious sight during high tide
Thor's Well, USA
A place where vehicles defy gravity and appear to roll uphill, apparently, due to an optical illusion created by the surrounding landscape
Magnetic Hill, India
A sandstone rock formation in Arizona, famous for its vibrant, wavy patterns and smooth, undulating lines
The Wave, USA
A geothermal geyser in Nevada that spews mineral-laden water, creating colorful and unusual formations
Fly Geyser, USA
A highly alkaline lake that turns animals into mummified statues due to its high pH levels and unique chemical composition
Lake Natron, Tanzania
Crooked Forest, Poland
A grove of about 400 pine trees with an unusual, curved base, creating a mysterious and eerie appearance
An island with unique and bizarre flora and fauna, including the dragon's blood tree, which has a distinct umbrella shape
Socotra Island, Yemen
