Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 14, 2024
10 Most-used Marriage proposal lines
Will you marry me?
#1
Image Source: Freepik
I want to grow old with you
#2
Image Source: Freepik
Let’s spend the rest of our lives together
#3
Image Source: Freepik
Before I met you, I never realized how empty my life was
#4
Image Source: Freepik
I now know that you and I are truly meant to be together
Image Source: Freepik
#5
Will you make me the happiest man alive?
#6
Image Source: Freepik
I wish I could give you everything, but I hope this ring is enough
#7
Image Source: Freepik
Will you do me the honor of becoming my wife?
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
I want to be with you forever
We are meant to be together
#10
Image Source: Freepik
