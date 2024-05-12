Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 12, 2024
10 Mother's Day Instagram captions
To the world, you may be one person, but to me, you are the world. Happy Mother's Day!
#1
Image Source: Freepik
A mother's love is like no other. Celebrating the amazing woman who shaped me into who I am today. Happy Mothers Day
#2
Image Source: Freepik
I’d choose you as my mom every time
#3
Image Source: Freepik
Home is where your mom is. Grateful for all the love and sacrifices she's made for me
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Moms are the only ones who know the true meaning of 24/7
#5
Image Source: Freepik
Motherhood: All love begins and ends there. Celebrating the queen of our hearts today and every day
Image Source: Freepik
#6
Thanks for being the mom all my friends wish they had. Happy Mothers Day
#7
Image Source: Freepik
This Mother’s Day, remember how much I love you. And forget about my teen years
#8
Image Source: Freepik
Behind every successful person is a supportive and loving mother. Grateful for all your guidance and wisdom
#9
Image Source: Freepik
To the world, you are a mother, but to our family, you are the absolute world
#10
Image Source: Freepik
