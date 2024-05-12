Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 12, 2024

10 Mother's Day Instagram captions

To the world, you may be one person, but to me, you are the world. Happy Mother's Day!

#1

A mother's love is like no other. Celebrating the amazing woman who shaped me into who I am today. Happy Mothers Day

#2

I’d choose you as my mom every time

#3

Home is where your mom is. Grateful for all the love and sacrifices she's made for me

#4

Moms are the only ones who know the true meaning of 24/7

#5

Motherhood: All love begins and ends there. Celebrating the queen of our hearts today and every day

#6

Thanks for being the mom all my friends wish they had. Happy Mothers Day

#7

This Mother’s Day, remember how much I love you. And forget about my teen years

#8

Behind every successful person is a supportive and loving mother. Grateful for all your guidance and wisdom

#9

To the world, you are a mother, but to our family, you are the absolute world

#10

