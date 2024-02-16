Heading 3
Aditi Singh
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 Motivational books for students
The book talks about transformative principles for personal and professional success
“The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People" by Stephen R. Covey
Image Source: pexels
The book enlightens about embracing growth and determination for resilience and achievement
"Mindset: The New Psychology Of Success" by Carol S. Dweck
Image Source: pexels
It suggests finding peace and purpose in life by living in the present moment
"The Power Of Now: A Guide To Spiritual Enlightenment" by Eckhart Tolle
Image Source: pexels
It advises to cultivate passion and perseverance for long-term goals
"Grit: The Power Of Passion And Perseverance" by Angela Duckworth
Image Source: pexels
It provides us with valuable advice on building meaningful connections and long-lasting relationships
Image Source: pexels
"How To Win Friends And Influence People" by Dale Carnegie
The book is about an inspirational tale of following your dreams and changing your destiny
"The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho
Image Source: pexels
It is a practical guide to building good habits and breaking myths for success
"Atomic Habits: An Easy And Proven Way to Build Good Habits And Break Bad Ones" by James Clear
Image Source: pexels
It advises to activate courage and take action with a simple countdown
"The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, And Confidence With Everyday Courage" by Mel Robbins
Image Source: pexels
"Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us" by Daniel H. Pink
Image Source: pexels
It suggests and guides us to discover what truly motivates us and fuels our success
It delves into the principles of finding satisfaction and joy by aligning one's passions, talents, and values
“Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long and Happy Life" by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles
Image Source: pexels
