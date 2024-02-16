Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 Motivational books for students

The book talks about transformative principles for personal and professional success

“The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People" by Stephen R. Covey

Image Source: pexels

The book enlightens about embracing growth and determination for resilience and achievement

"Mindset: The New Psychology Of Success" by Carol S. Dweck 

Image Source: pexels

It suggests finding peace and purpose in life by living in the present moment

"The Power Of Now: A Guide To Spiritual Enlightenment" by Eckhart Tolle 

Image Source: pexels

It advises to cultivate passion and perseverance for long-term goals

"Grit: The Power Of Passion And Perseverance" by Angela Duckworth

Image Source: pexels

It provides us with valuable advice on building meaningful connections and long-lasting relationships 

Image Source: pexels

"How To Win Friends And Influence People" by Dale Carnegie 

The book is about an inspirational tale of following your dreams and changing your destiny

 "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho 

Image Source: pexels

It is a practical guide to building good habits and breaking myths for success

"Atomic Habits: An Easy And Proven Way to Build Good Habits And Break Bad Ones" by James Clear 

Image Source: pexels

It advises to activate courage and take action with a simple countdown

 "The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, And Confidence With Everyday Courage" by Mel Robbins

Image Source: pexels

"Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us" by Daniel H. Pink 

Image Source: pexels

It suggests and guides us to discover what truly motivates us and fuels our success

It delves into the principles of finding satisfaction and joy by aligning one's passions, talents, and values

 “Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long and Happy Life" by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here