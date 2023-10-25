Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

OCTOBER 25, 2023

10 motivational hope quotes

"Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness." - Desmond Tutu

"Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow." - Albert Einstein

"Hope is a waking dream." - Aristotle

"Once you choose hope, anything's possible." - Christopher Reeve

"Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tune without the words and never stops at all." - Emily Dickinson

"Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today." - Thich Nhat Hanh

"We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope." - Martin Luther King Jr

"Hope is the heartbeat of the soul." - Michelle Horst

"Hope is the companion of power and mother of success; for who so hopes strongly has within him the gift of miracles." - Samuel Smiles

