Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 25, 2024

10 mouth-watering Barbecue recipes

Enjoy this lighter version of BBQ chicken that is marinated in a homemade sauce, and grilled

Guilt free-BBQ Chicken

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy the tender chicken pieces marinated in spices, yogurt, and lime juice, baked till crisp and golden

Reshmi tikka

Image Source: freepik

Juicy paneer cubes marinated in a creamy paste of melon seeds, cashews, and poppy seeds, grilled to perfection

Paneer Afghani

Image Source: freepik

Experience the burst of flavors with chicken marinated in yogurt, besan, and a blend of spices, ideal for wrapping in naan with chutney

Bhunne besan ka murgh tikka

Image Source: freepik

Skewered mutton cubes marinated with garlic, ginger, yogurt, and papaya grilled out to bring the perfect taste

Image Source: freepik

Mutton Shashlik 

A colorful and tasty mix of vegetables and paneer, spiced and grilled, served with a creamy hung curd dip

Mix vegetables and cheese skewers

Image Source: freepik

Minced chicken kebabs, known for their juiciness, served with a sweet and tangy tamarind- plum chutney

Lahori Raseelay

Image Source: freepik

Cottage cheese souvlaki

Image Source: freepik

This vegetarian dish features skewered cottage cheese and vegetables, marinated and grilled to a crisp

Seekh kebab with seb pyaaz ki chaat

Image Source: freepik

Flavorful minced meat kebabs served with a zesty apple and onion chutney, perfect for starters or as a filling in rolls

A classic barbecue dish with chicken marinated in ginger, yogurt, and spices, grilled and served with lemon and onion

Tandoori chicken

Image Source: freepik

