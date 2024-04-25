Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 25, 2024
10 mouth-watering Barbecue recipes
Enjoy this lighter version of BBQ chicken that is marinated in a homemade sauce, and grilled
Guilt free-BBQ Chicken
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy the tender chicken pieces marinated in spices, yogurt, and lime juice, baked till crisp and golden
Reshmi tikka
Image Source: freepik
Juicy paneer cubes marinated in a creamy paste of melon seeds, cashews, and poppy seeds, grilled to perfection
Paneer Afghani
Image Source: freepik
Experience the burst of flavors with chicken marinated in yogurt, besan, and a blend of spices, ideal for wrapping in naan with chutney
Bhunne besan ka murgh tikka
Image Source: freepik
Skewered mutton cubes marinated with garlic, ginger, yogurt, and papaya grilled out to bring the perfect taste
Image Source: freepik
Mutton Shashlik
A colorful and tasty mix of vegetables and paneer, spiced and grilled, served with a creamy hung curd dip
Mix vegetables and cheese skewers
Image Source: freepik
Minced chicken kebabs, known for their juiciness, served with a sweet and tangy tamarind- plum chutney
Lahori Raseelay
Image Source: freepik
Cottage cheese souvlaki
Image Source: freepik
This vegetarian dish features skewered cottage cheese and vegetables, marinated and grilled to a crisp
Seekh kebab with seb pyaaz ki chaat
Image Source: freepik
Flavorful minced meat kebabs served with a zesty apple and onion chutney, perfect for starters or as a filling in rolls
A classic barbecue dish with chicken marinated in ginger, yogurt, and spices, grilled and served with lemon and onion
Tandoori chicken
Image Source: freepik
