Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 29, 2024

10 mouth-watering China dishes

Try this China special dish prepared with stir-fried chicken, vegetables, peanuts, and chili peppers that surely satisfies your hunger

Kung Pao Chicken

Image Source: freepik

This very popular dish found in almost all Chinese restaurants is mainly made with deep-fried pork and sour and sweet sauce

Sweet and Sour Pork

Image Source: freepik

Served right from the oven, this dish is one of the most common and favorite among Chinese people

Peking Roast Duck

Image Source: freepik

For all the spicy food lovers, this is one of the popular dishes in China where tofu is prepared with hot and spicy sauce

Mapo Tofu

Image Source: freepik

Not only in China but Chowmein is famous all over the world, prepared with stir-fried noodles, and your favorite veggies, meat, or tofu

Image Source: freepik

Chowmein

This DIY dish is served with a hot pot of soup and other raw foods, cooked at the dining table

Chinese Hot Pot 

Image Source: freepik

Try this perfect side dish prepared with fried and crispy rolls stuffed with veggies, or meat fillings

Spring Rolls

Image Source: freepik

Wonton Soup

Image Source: freepik

You can either try this warm dish fried or steamed, made by adding boiled chicken garnished with green onions

Chicken Fried Rice

Image Source: freepik

The hot dish prepared with fried rice mixed with egg, vegetables, and chicken, making it a perfect meal option 

Indulge in this mouth-watering dish cooked with honey, red yeast, and five-spiced powder

Char Siu

Image Source: freepik

