APRIL 29, 2024
10 mouth-watering China dishes
Try this China special dish prepared with stir-fried chicken, vegetables, peanuts, and chili peppers that surely satisfies your hunger
Kung Pao Chicken
Image Source: freepik
This very popular dish found in almost all Chinese restaurants is mainly made with deep-fried pork and sour and sweet sauce
Sweet and Sour Pork
Image Source: freepik
Served right from the oven, this dish is one of the most common and favorite among Chinese people
Peking Roast Duck
Image Source: freepik
For all the spicy food lovers, this is one of the popular dishes in China where tofu is prepared with hot and spicy sauce
Mapo Tofu
Image Source: freepik
Not only in China but Chowmein is famous all over the world, prepared with stir-fried noodles, and your favorite veggies, meat, or tofu
Image Source: freepik
Chowmein
This DIY dish is served with a hot pot of soup and other raw foods, cooked at the dining table
Chinese Hot Pot
Image Source: freepik
Try this perfect side dish prepared with fried and crispy rolls stuffed with veggies, or meat fillings
Spring Rolls
Image Source: freepik
Wonton Soup
Image Source: freepik
You can either try this warm dish fried or steamed, made by adding boiled chicken garnished with green onions
Chicken Fried Rice
Image Source: freepik
The hot dish prepared with fried rice mixed with egg, vegetables, and chicken, making it a perfect meal option
Indulge in this mouth-watering dish cooked with honey, red yeast, and five-spiced powder
Char Siu
Image Source: freepik
