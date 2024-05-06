Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 06, 2024
10 mouth-watering Khoya recipes
These are sweet dumplings made with flour and stuffed with a mix of khoya and dry fruits, a special treat enjoyed during festivals
Mawa Gujiya
Image Source: Freepik
A creamy curry dish made with chunks of paneer, cashew nuts, khoya, and spices, pairs well with butter naan or jeera rice
Khoya Paneer
Image Source: Freepik
A dessert packed with pistachios, figs, and almonds, combined with mawa, saffron, and mango pulp
Mawa Anjeer roll
Image Source: Freepik
A winter favorite made with carrots, mawa, sugar, and dry fruits, cooked in ghee, making it an aromatic dessert perfect for gatherings
Gajar Ka Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
A sweet paratha stuffed with khoya, saffron, sugar, and cardamom, making it a delightful treat for any feast
Image Source: Freepik
Khoya Khurchan paratha
These paneer seekh are soaked in the colors of the Indian flag, making them perfect for celebrating national holidays
Khoya paneer seekh
Image Source: Freepik
Green peas cooked with khoya, tomatoes, and spices, create a flavorful dish that can be cooked quickly
Khoya matar
Image Source: Freepik
Crisp outside and soft inside, these tikkis are filled with a combination of tangy peas sweet khoya, and dates
Khoya Stuffed Matar ki tikki
Image Source: Freepik
Mawa Kesar Roll
Image Source: Freepik
A delightful treat made with khoya, powdered sugar, cardamom, saffron, pistachio powder, and edible silver sheets
Rich and easy to make, these ladoos require khoya, chhena, dried fruit powder, cardamom powder, and powdered sugar
Dry fruit mawa ladoo
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.