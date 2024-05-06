Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 06, 2024

10 mouth-watering Khoya recipes 

These are sweet dumplings made with flour and stuffed with a mix of khoya and dry fruits, a special treat enjoyed during festivals

Mawa Gujiya

Image Source: Freepik

A creamy curry dish made with chunks of paneer, cashew nuts, khoya, and spices, pairs well with butter naan or jeera rice

Khoya Paneer

Image Source: Freepik

A dessert packed with pistachios, figs, and almonds, combined with mawa, saffron, and mango pulp

Mawa Anjeer roll

Image Source: Freepik

A winter favorite made with carrots, mawa, sugar, and dry fruits, cooked in ghee, making it an aromatic dessert perfect for gatherings

Gajar Ka Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

A sweet paratha stuffed with khoya, saffron, sugar, and cardamom, making it a delightful treat for any feast

Image Source: Freepik

Khoya Khurchan paratha

These paneer seekh are soaked in the colors of the Indian flag, making them perfect for celebrating national holidays

Khoya paneer seekh

Image Source: Freepik

Green peas cooked with khoya, tomatoes, and spices, create a flavorful dish that can be cooked quickly

Khoya matar

Image Source: Freepik

Crisp outside and soft inside, these tikkis are filled with a combination of tangy peas sweet khoya, and dates

Khoya Stuffed Matar ki tikki

Image Source: Freepik

Mawa Kesar Roll

Image Source: Freepik

A delightful treat made with khoya, powdered sugar, cardamom, saffron, pistachio powder, and edible silver sheets

Rich and easy to make, these ladoos require khoya, chhena, dried fruit powder, cardamom powder, and powdered sugar

Dry fruit mawa ladoo

Image Source: Freepik

