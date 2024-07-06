Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
july 06, 2024
10 Mouth-Watering Methi Recipes to Savor
Mix methi leaves, whole wheat flour, spices, and yogurt into a dough. Roll out thinly and cook on a tawa until golden brown
Methi Thepla
Image Source: Freepik
Sauté methi leaves, add boiled green peas and cream, cook until creamy
Methi Matar Malai
Image Source: Freepik
Mix whole wheat flour, methi leaves, and spices into a dough. Roll out and cook on a tawa with oil
Methi Paratha
Image Source: Freepik
Sauté chicken with spices, add methi leaves and tomatoes, cook until tender
Methi Chicken
Image Source: Freepik
Cook yellow lentils, sauté methi leaves with spices, mix with lentils, and simmer
Methi Dal
Image Source: Freepik
Sauté spices and vegetables, add methi leaves and basmati rice, cook until rice is done
Image Source: Freepik
Methi Pulao
Mix gram flour, methi leaves, and spices into a batter. Drop spoonfuls into hot oil and fry until golden
Methi Pakoras
Image Source: Freepik
Sauté paneer with spices, add methi leaves and tomatoes, cook until paneer is soft
Methi Paneer
Image Source: Freepik
Blend methi leaves, coconut, green chilies, and spices into a smooth paste
Methi Chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Sauté potatoes with spices, add methi leaves, cook until potatoes are tender
Methi Aloo
Image Source: Freepik
