Sanjukta Choudhury

 Lifestyle

july 06, 2024

10 Mouth-Watering Methi Recipes to Savor

Mix methi leaves, whole wheat flour, spices, and yogurt into a dough. Roll out thinly and cook on a tawa until golden brown

 Methi Thepla

Image Source: Freepik

Sauté methi leaves, add boiled green peas and cream, cook until creamy

Methi Matar Malai

Image Source: Freepik

Mix whole wheat flour, methi leaves, and spices into a dough. Roll out and cook on a tawa with oil

Methi Paratha

Image Source: Freepik

Sauté chicken with spices, add methi leaves and tomatoes, cook until tender

 Methi Chicken

Image Source: Freepik

Cook yellow lentils, sauté methi leaves with spices, mix with lentils, and simmer

Methi Dal

Image Source: Freepik

Sauté spices and vegetables, add methi leaves and basmati rice, cook until rice is done

Image Source: Freepik

Methi Pulao

Mix gram flour, methi leaves, and spices into a batter. Drop spoonfuls into hot oil and fry until golden

Methi Pakoras

Image Source: Freepik

Sauté paneer with spices, add methi leaves and tomatoes, cook until paneer is soft

 Methi Paneer

Image Source: Freepik

Blend methi leaves, coconut, green chilies, and spices into a smooth paste

Methi Chutney

Image Source: Freepik

Sauté potatoes with spices, add methi leaves, cook until potatoes are tender

 Methi Aloo

Image Source: Freepik

