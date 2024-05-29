Heading 3
may 29, 2024
10 Mouthwatering Brown rice recipes
This quick and simple recipe is made with soaked rice and urad dal, cooked with veggies and spices in a pressure cooker, and garnished with coriander and peanuts
Brown Rice Upma
Image: Freepik
This healthy dish prepared with cooked rice tossed with veggies and spices, is perfect to enjoy a fresh salad dish
Brown rice salad
Image: Freepik
A flavorful biryani cooked slowly with rice, veggies, and aromatic spices, and sealed with dough gives a special touch
Brown rice dum biryani
Image: Freepik
A traditional pulao recipe with a healthy twist of brown rice is cooked with spices and veggies and served hot with raita
Brown rice pulao
Image: Freepik
A tasty recipe using brown rice and flattened pressed rice, cooked with veggies, and spices, is perfect to munch on
Brown rice and peas chiwra
Image: Freepik
Nutritious soup made with brown rice, kidney beans, and veggies, flavored with spices, and garlic, gives a lip-smacking taste
Brown rice and red bean soup
Image: Freepik
Delicious chicken curry cooked with tomato puree, served with brown rice, making it a hearty meal to satisfy your hunger
Tomato chicken and brown rice
Image: Freepik
Healthy and fluffy idlis made with brown rice flour, oats, and urad dal, tastes best with sambhar and chutney
Brown rice idli
Image: Freepik
Try this exotic grilled chicken served with brown rice and veggies, a flavorful dish that tastes delicious
Grilled chicken with brown rice
Image: Freepik
Cook soaked Mung beans until tender, then mix them with cooked brown rice, and spices for a delicious curry
Mung Bean with Brown rice curry recipe
Image: Freepik
