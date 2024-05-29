Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

may 29, 2024

10 Mouthwatering Brown rice recipes

This quick and simple recipe is made with soaked rice and urad dal, cooked with veggies and spices in a pressure cooker, and garnished with coriander and peanuts

Brown Rice Upma

This healthy dish prepared with cooked rice tossed with veggies and spices, is perfect to enjoy a fresh salad dish

Brown rice salad

A flavorful biryani cooked slowly with rice, veggies, and aromatic spices, and sealed with dough gives a special touch 

Brown rice dum biryani

A traditional pulao recipe with a healthy twist of brown rice is cooked with spices and veggies and served hot with raita

Brown rice pulao

A tasty recipe using brown rice and flattened pressed rice, cooked with veggies, and spices, is perfect to munch on

Brown rice and peas chiwra

Nutritious soup made with brown rice, kidney beans, and veggies, flavored with spices, and garlic, gives a lip-smacking taste

Brown rice and red bean soup

Delicious chicken curry cooked with tomato puree, served with brown rice, making it a hearty meal to satisfy your hunger

Tomato chicken and brown rice

 Healthy and fluffy idlis made with brown rice flour, oats, and urad dal, tastes best with sambhar and chutney

Brown rice idli

Try this exotic grilled chicken served with brown rice and veggies, a flavorful dish that tastes delicious

Grilled chicken with brown rice

Cook soaked Mung beans until tender, then mix them with cooked brown rice, and spices for a delicious curry 

Mung Bean with Brown rice curry recipe

