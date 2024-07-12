Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
july 12, 2024
10 mouthwatering Grilled fish recipes
Impress your guests with this zesty, citrus-flavored grilled fish. With orange juice, lemon juice, and rocket leaves, this dish is the perfect burst of freshness
Grilled citrus fish
Image: Freepik
Cooked in foil or paper, this tangy, simple, and flavorful fish fillet is perfect to try in winter
White fish en Papillote
Image: Freepik
Perfect for beginners, this easy recipe pairs grilled fish with a creamy, peppery, and lemony sauce, for a satisfactory meal
Grilled fish with white sauce
Image: Freepik
An ideal weeknight dinner, Tandoori Pomfret is marinated in yogurt, mustard, and spices, and grilled to perfection
Tandoori Pomfret
Image: Freepik
These flavorful fish kebabs are served with a tangy garlic-onion sauce and brown rice
Fish kebabs with sauce and brown rice
Image: Freepik
This juicy fish fillet, coated with herbs, and grilled to perfection, is a delicious dinner option
Image: Freepik
Sesame and coriander crushed basa
This aromatic dish features fish steaks marinated in coriander, tamarind, and cumin, served with potatoes
Grilled Surmai steak
Image: Freepik
This grilled sea bass burger with its crispy breadcrumb coating, and zingy wasabi mayo, is perfect for a tummy-filling meal
Sea bass burger with wasabi mayo
Image: Freepik
Coated with Konkani masala, and a hint of cinnamon, this coconutty fish is perfect for dinner parties
Konkani grilled fish
Image: Freepik
Char-grilled fish chunks paired with shallow-fried patties are flavorful cakes to start a delightful day
Fish cakes
Image: Freepik
