Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

july 12, 2024

10 mouthwatering Grilled fish recipes

Impress your guests with this zesty, citrus-flavored grilled fish. With orange juice, lemon juice, and rocket leaves, this dish is the perfect burst of freshness

Grilled citrus fish

Cooked in foil or paper, this tangy, simple, and flavorful fish fillet is perfect to try in winter

White fish en Papillote

Perfect for beginners, this easy recipe pairs grilled fish with a creamy, peppery, and lemony sauce, for a satisfactory meal

Grilled fish with white sauce

An ideal weeknight dinner, Tandoori Pomfret is marinated in yogurt, mustard, and spices, and grilled to perfection

Tandoori Pomfret

These flavorful fish kebabs are served with a tangy garlic-onion sauce and brown rice

Fish kebabs with sauce and brown rice

This juicy fish fillet, coated with herbs, and grilled to perfection, is a delicious dinner option

Sesame and coriander crushed basa

This aromatic dish features fish steaks marinated in coriander, tamarind, and cumin, served with potatoes

Grilled Surmai steak

This grilled sea bass burger with its crispy breadcrumb coating, and zingy wasabi mayo, is perfect for a tummy-filling meal

Sea bass burger with wasabi mayo

Coated with Konkani masala, and a hint of cinnamon, this coconutty fish is perfect for dinner parties

Konkani grilled fish

Char-grilled fish chunks paired with shallow-fried patties are flavorful cakes to start a delightful day

Fish cakes

