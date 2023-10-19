Heading 3
OCTOBER 19, 2023
10 moving quotes for single parents
J.K. Rowling once supported single parents saying," I would say to any single parent currently feeling the weight of stereotype or stigmatization that I am prouder of my years as a single mother than of any other part of my life"
The unsung warriors
Image Source: Pexels
Bollywood diva Susmita Sen once said on being single parent,"Being a single mother is not a 'status. ' It's a choice, a promise to fulfill life without fear, 'come what may. ' It's efforts put into 2 beautiful lives that you have created with unconditional love"
Unconditional love
Image Source: Pexels
Kate Winslet encouraged single parents with her moving quote, saying, "You always have to carry on. And you can because you have to"
Courageous
Image Source: Pexels
Barbara Kingsolver once said, "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws"
Unwavering
Image Source: Pexels
"As a single mum, you’ll discover inner strengths and capabilities you never knew you had" Emma-Louise Smith said this once
Most powerful
Image Source: Pexels
"Be content with what you have; rejoice in the way things are. When you realize there is nothing lacking, the whole world belongs to you." quoted by Lao Tzu this line can hugely inspire single parents
Contended
Image Source: Pexels
Single parents must be motivated by USA Michelle Obama, quote," You should never view your challenges as a disadvantage. Instead, it’s important for you to understand that your experience facing and overcoming adversity is actually one of your biggest advantages"
Fearless
Image Source: Pexels
Molly Sims encouraged single parents by saying, "I value so many people who have to work full time, definitely single mothers. Their work is the hardest work. I applaud it so much"
Hard worker
Image Source: Pexels
“Being a working mother and a working single parent instills in you a sense of determination," Felicity Jones said about her own journey as a single parent
The multitasker
Image Source: Pexels
Stephanie Precourt empowered the single mothers saying, "There will be so many times you feel like you failed. But in the eyes, ears, and mind of your child, you are a SUPER MOM "
Inspiration
Image Source: Pexels
