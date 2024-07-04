Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

july 04, 2024

10 Multani Mitti Face packs for skin

Mix crushed almonds, raw milk, and multani mitti to transform dry skin into a baby soft skin

Multani mitti, Almond, and Milk

Image Source: Freepik

For radiant, glowing skin, combine multani mitti with honey, milk, lemon and tomato juice

Multani mitti and Honey 

Image Source: Freepik

Ideal for oily skin, blend multani mitti with sandalwood powder, and milk, apply it, and rinse it off after 10-15 minutes

Multani mitti and sandalwood

Image Source: Freepik

Mix papaya pulp, honey, and multani mitti, apply it, and let it sit for 15 minutes for clean and rejuvenated skin

Multani mitti and Papaya 

Image Source: Freepik

Create a paste with egg white, Multani Mitti, and yogurt and use it weekly for even skin tone

Image Source: Freepik

Multani mitti and Egg

Heal acne and pimple marks with Multani mitti, and lemon juice, and apply it to the affected areas to get clear skin

Multani mitti and Lemon

Image Source: Freepik

Combine and apply carrot pulp, multani mitti, and olive oil, and rinse off to combat wrinkles and loose skin

Multani mitti, carrot pulp, and olive oil

Image Source: Freepik

Use this mix of neem powder, and rose water with Multani mitti for acne-free skin. Apply it for 15-20 minutes then wash off

Multani mitti, neem powder, and rosewater

Image Source: Freepik

Multani mitti, grapes, and honey

Image Source: Freepik

For an instant glow, blend mashed grapes and honey with Multani mitti, apply for 20 minutes, and then rinse

Get glowing and brightening skin with Multani mitti, and orange juice mixture. Apply it for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off

 Multani mitti, and orange juice

Image Source: Freepik

