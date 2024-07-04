10 Multani Mitti Face packs for skin

Heading 3
Mix crushed almonds, raw milk, and multani mitti to transform dry skin into a baby soft skin
Multani mitti, Almond, and Milk
For radiant, glowing skin, combine multani mitti with honey, milk, lemon and tomato juice
Multani mitti and Honey
Ideal for oily skin, blend multani mitti with sandalwood powder, and milk, apply it, and rinse it off after 10-15 minutes
Multani mitti and sandalwood
Mix papaya pulp, honey, and multani mitti, apply it, and let it sit for 15 minutes for clean and rejuvenated skin
Multani mitti and Papaya
Create a paste with egg white, Multani Mitti, and yogurt and use it weekly for even skin tone
Multani mitti and Egg
Heal acne and pimple marks with Multani mitti, and lemon juice, and apply it to the affected areas to get clear skin
Multani mitti and Lemon
Combine and apply carrot pulp, multani mitti, and olive oil, and rinse off to combat wrinkles and loose skin
Multani mitti, carrot pulp, and olive oil
Use this mix of neem powder, and rose water with Multani mitti for acne-free skin. Apply it for 15-20 minutes then wash off
Multani mitti, neem powder, and rosewater
Multani mitti, grapes, and honey
For an instant glow, blend mashed grapes and honey with Multani mitti, apply for 20 minutes, and then rinse
Get glowing and brightening skin with Multani mitti, and orange juice mixture. Apply it for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off
Multani mitti, and orange juice
