Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 18, 2024

10 Mumbai Markets for Shopping Lovers

The place with iconic cafes and collections, Colaba Causeway is known for its friendly and vibrant vibes, offering everything from jewelry to footwear

Colaba Causeway

Add this amazing market to your shopping places list where you can look for fruits, veggies, bags, toys, spices, and home decor products

Crawford Market

Located north of Crawford Market, Zaveri Bazaar is full of gold, silver, gems, and precious jewelry, perfect for wedding shopping

Zaveri bazaar

Lookout for the most fashionable watches, laptops, mobile phones, and many electronic items at Heera Panna Market, which offers great deals

Heera Panna Market

Shop for mirchi, dry snacks like kachoris, samosas, and farsan at Lalbaugh Market, offering an amazing shopping experience

Lalbaug Market

If you’re looking for dress materials and readymade Indian wear, then visit the Hindmata market in Dadar, perfect for finding silk and synthetics

Hindmata Market

Shop for these affordable and trendy clothes, footwear, jewelry, and accessories at Linking Road, Bandra, one of the shopping fleas in Mumbai

Linking road

This go-to place for street shopping in Mumbai is perfect to shop for shoes and has high-street shopping centers and malls

Hill Road

This Lokhandwala market in Andheri is full of branded stores, eateries, residential buildings, and street vendors, perfect for shopping trendy items

Lokhandwala Market

This slum Dharavi market is also one of the best places to shop in Mumbai featuring leather bags, shoes, jackets, and accessories

Dharavi Leather Market

