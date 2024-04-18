Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 18, 2024
10 Mumbai Markets for Shopping Lovers
The place with iconic cafes and collections, Colaba Causeway is known for its friendly and vibrant vibes, offering everything from jewelry to footwear
Colaba Causeway
Image Source: Freepik
Add this amazing market to your shopping places list where you can look for fruits, veggies, bags, toys, spices, and home decor products
Crawford Market
Image Source: Freepik
Located north of Crawford Market, Zaveri Bazaar is full of gold, silver, gems, and precious jewelry, perfect for wedding shopping
Zaveri bazaar
Image Source: Freepik
Lookout for the most fashionable watches, laptops, mobile phones, and many electronic items at Heera Panna Market, which offers great deals
Heera Panna Market
Image Source: Freepik
Shop for mirchi, dry snacks like kachoris, samosas, and farsan at Lalbaugh Market, offering an amazing shopping experience
Lalbaug Market
Image Source: Freepik
If you’re looking for dress materials and readymade Indian wear, then visit the Hindmata market in Dadar, perfect for finding silk and synthetics
Hindmata Market
Image Source: Freepik
Shop for these affordable and trendy clothes, footwear, jewelry, and accessories at Linking Road, Bandra, one of the shopping fleas in Mumbai
Linking road
Image Source: Freepik
This go-to place for street shopping in Mumbai is perfect to shop for shoes and has high-street shopping centers and malls
Hill Road
Image Source: Freepik
This Lokhandwala market in Andheri is full of branded stores, eateries, residential buildings, and street vendors, perfect for shopping trendy items
Lokhandwala Market
Image Source: Freepik
This slum Dharavi market is also one of the best places to shop in Mumbai featuring leather bags, shoes, jackets, and accessories
Dharavi Leather Market
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.