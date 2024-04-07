Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 07, 2024
10 must-do things in Denmark
Have a winter blast by ice-skating in Copenhagen’s Frederiksberg- a cool outdoor rink where families and friends gather for a fun time
Ice-skating
Image Source: Freepik
Take a dip in ice-cold water with winter bathing, a Danish tradition believed to boost well-being
Winter bathing
Image Source: Pexels
Unwind at La Banchina in Copenhagen with a sauna, delicious food, and scenic views, offering a perfect retreat to recharge between city explorations
Relax at La Banchina Sauna
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Denmark’s first national park, Thy National Park, on Jutland’s western coastline, enjoying biking, hiking, and birdwatching amid pine forests and Bronze Age grave mounds
Visit Thy National park
Image Source: Freepik
One of the best things to do in Denmark is to conquer the Raberj mile, Northern Europe’s largest moving sand dune near Skagen, making it worth climbing
Climb Rabjerg mile
Image Source: Freepik
Visit Den Tilsanded Kirke, the buried church in Skagen submerged by sand since the 17th century, and only top most of the church is visible
Explore buried church
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Viking history, stepping back in time at the Viking Museum in Roskilde, home to 1000-year-old preserved Viking boats
Viking museum fun
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the famous beer Carlsberg Brewery tour located on the outskirts of Copenhagen, exploring the process and historical details
Carlsberg Brewery tour
Image Source: Freepik
The famous giants of Esberj were established in the year 1995 to guard coastlines, making it one of the best things to add to your Denmark wishlist
Sit next to the giants of Esberj
Image Source: pexels
Experience the grandeur of Oresund Bridge, Europe’s longest bridge, connecting Denmark and Sweden
Experience driving on the Oresund bridge
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.