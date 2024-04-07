Heading 3

10 must-do things in Denmark

Have a winter blast by ice-skating in Copenhagen’s Frederiksberg- a cool outdoor rink where families and friends gather for a fun time

Ice-skating

Image Source: Freepik

Take a dip in ice-cold water with winter bathing, a Danish tradition believed to boost well-being

Winter bathing

Image Source: Pexels

Unwind at La Banchina in Copenhagen with a sauna, delicious food, and scenic views, offering a perfect retreat to recharge between city explorations

Relax at La Banchina Sauna

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Denmark’s first national park, Thy National Park, on Jutland’s western coastline, enjoying biking, hiking, and birdwatching amid pine forests and Bronze Age grave mounds

Visit Thy National park

Image Source: Freepik

One of the best things to do in Denmark is to conquer the Raberj mile, Northern Europe’s largest moving sand dune near Skagen, making it worth climbing 

Climb Rabjerg mile

Image Source: Freepik

Visit Den Tilsanded Kirke, the buried church in Skagen submerged by sand since the 17th century, and only top most of the church is visible

Explore buried church

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Viking history, stepping back in time at the Viking Museum in Roskilde, home to 1000-year-old preserved Viking boats

Viking museum fun

Image Source: Freepik

Visit the famous beer Carlsberg Brewery tour located on the outskirts of Copenhagen, exploring the process and historical details

Carlsberg Brewery tour

Image Source: Freepik

The famous giants of Esberj were established in the year 1995 to guard coastlines, making it one of the best things to add to your Denmark wishlist

Sit next to the giants of Esberj

Image Source: pexels

Experience the grandeur of Oresund Bridge, Europe’s longest bridge, connecting Denmark and Sweden

Experience driving on the Oresund bridge

Image Source: pexels

