Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 06, 2024
10 Must-Follow Rules for BFFs
A true friend never spills secrets. Keep them locked away; it's the girl code way
#1
If you show up with your squad, leave with them too. Safety first
#2
Friends are forever; crushes come and go. Never let a crush get between you and your squad
#3
Help each other decide in the changing room. Shopping is more fun together
#4
Breakups are tough. Be the friend with tissues, chocolate, and endless support
#5
Share the love in times of need. If you have an extra pad, help a sister out
#6
Be the friend who supports you without judgment. It's all about having each other's backs
#7
Shut down self-criticism! Remind your friends how amazing they are
#8
#9
Be a loyal friend-let her know if her guy is up to no good
Create traditions and inside jokes that are unique to your friendship
#10
