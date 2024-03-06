Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 06, 2024

10 Must-Follow Rules for BFFs

A true friend never spills secrets. Keep them locked away; it's the girl code way

#1

If you show up with your squad, leave with them too. Safety first

#2

Friends are forever; crushes come and go. Never let a crush get between you and your squad

#3

Help each other decide in the changing room. Shopping is more fun together

#4

Breakups are tough. Be the friend with tissues, chocolate, and endless support

#5

Share the love in times of need. If you have an extra pad, help a sister out

#6

Be the friend who supports you without judgment. It's all about having each other's backs

#7

Shut down self-criticism! Remind your friends how amazing they are

#8

#9

Be a loyal friend-let her know if her guy is up to no good

Create traditions and inside jokes that are unique to your friendship 

 #10

