Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
10 Must-have dry fruits at home
Rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, almonds are versatile and can be eaten on their own or added to various dishes
Almonds
Creamy and delicious, cashews are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a great addition to both sweet and savory recipes
Cashews
Known for their brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts are also rich in antioxidants and can be enjoyed as a snack or added to salads and baked goods
Walnuts
With their vibrant green color and slightly sweet flavor, pistachios are loaded with nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making them a nutritious snack option
Pistachios
Sweet and chewy, raisins are a natural source of energy and are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making them a healthy addition to breakfast cereals, salads, or trail mixes
Raisins
Naturally sweet and sticky, dates are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a perfect natural sweetener for desserts or energy bars
Dates
Dried apricots are rich in fiber, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants, making them a nutritious snack on their own or a delicious addition to baked goods and trail mixes
Apricots
Prunes, or dried plums, are high in fiber, potassium, and antioxidants, making them beneficial for digestion and overall health
Prunes
Figs
Sweet and chewy, dried figs are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a nutritious snack or a delicious addition to salads, oatmeal, or yogurt
Brazil nuts are an excellent source of selenium, a mineral that plays a key role in immune function and thyroid health, making them a nutritious addition to your diet
Brazil Nuts
