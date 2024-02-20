Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

10 Must-have dry fruits at home

Rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, almonds are versatile and can be eaten on their own or added to various dishes

Almonds 

Creamy and delicious, cashews are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a great addition to both sweet and savory recipes

Cashews

Known for their brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts are also rich in antioxidants and can be enjoyed as a snack or added to salads and baked goods

Walnuts

With their vibrant green color and slightly sweet flavor, pistachios are loaded with nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making them a nutritious snack option

Pistachios

Sweet and chewy, raisins are a natural source of energy and are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, making them a healthy addition to breakfast cereals, salads, or trail mixes

Raisins

Naturally sweet and sticky, dates are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a perfect natural sweetener for desserts or energy bars

Dates

Dried apricots are rich in fiber, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants, making them a nutritious snack on their own or a delicious addition to baked goods and trail mixes

Apricots

Prunes, or dried plums, are high in fiber, potassium, and antioxidants, making them beneficial for digestion and overall health

Prunes

Figs

Sweet and chewy, dried figs are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a nutritious snack or a delicious addition to salads, oatmeal, or yogurt

Brazil nuts are an excellent source of selenium, a mineral that plays a key role in immune function and thyroid health, making them a nutritious addition to your diet

Brazil Nuts 

