Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
10 Must have essentials for summer
Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen with a high SPF before heading out
Sunscreen
Image Source: pexels
Shield your eyes from the sun's glare and UV radiation with a good pair of sunglasses that offer adequate protection
Sunglasses
Image Source: pexels
Wear a wide-brimmed hat to provide additional shade for your face, neck, and shoulders, reducing the risk of sunburn
Hat
Image Source: pexels
Stay hydrated in the heat by carrying a reusable water bottle filled with cold water to help prevent dehydration
Water Bottle
Image Source: pexels
Dress in lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to stay cool and comfortable in hot weather
Image Source: pexels
Light Clothing
Beat the heat with a portable fan or handheld mist sprayer to stay cool on the go
Portable Fan or Handheld Mist Sprayer
Image Source: pexels
Pack nutritious snacks like fruits, nuts, or energy bars to keep your energy levels up during outdoor activities
Snacks
Image Source: pexels
Ward off mosquitoes and other insects with insect repellent to avoid bites and discomfort while outdoors
Insect Repellent
Image Source: pexels
Hand Sanitizer
Image Source: pexels
Keep your hands clean and germ-free by carrying hand sanitizer for quick and convenient sanitization, especially when access to soap and water is limited
Handkerchief
Image Source: pexels
Bring a handkerchief to wipe away sweat, dab at your face, or handle small spills, providing practical and versatile use while out and about
