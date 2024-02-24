Heading 3

10 Must have essentials for summer

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen with a high SPF before heading out

Sunscreen 

Shield your eyes from the sun's glare and UV radiation with a good pair of sunglasses that offer adequate protection

Sunglasses

Wear a wide-brimmed hat to provide additional shade for your face, neck, and shoulders, reducing the risk of sunburn

Hat

Stay hydrated in the heat by carrying a reusable water bottle filled with cold water to help prevent dehydration

Water Bottle 

Dress in lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to stay cool and comfortable in hot weather

 Light Clothing 

Beat the heat with a portable fan or handheld mist sprayer to stay cool on the go

Portable Fan or Handheld Mist Sprayer 

Pack nutritious snacks like fruits, nuts, or energy bars to keep your energy levels up during outdoor activities

Snacks

Ward off mosquitoes and other insects with insect repellent to avoid bites and discomfort while outdoors

Insect Repellent 

Hand Sanitizer 

Keep your hands clean and germ-free by carrying hand sanitizer for quick and convenient sanitization, especially when access to soap and water is limited

Handkerchief

Bring a handkerchief to wipe away sweat, dab at your face, or handle small spills, providing practical and versatile use while out and about

