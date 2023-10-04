Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

OCTOBER 04, 2023

10 must-have items for new moms 

This amazing item makes feeding more comfortable and fun

A Breast Pump

Image: Pexels

This C-shaped pillow perfectly gives the infant support while eating 

Feeding Pillows

Image: Pexels

Breastfeeding can become comfy and delightful with this soft and elegant  lingerie

Feeding Nighties

Image: Pexels

A new mum should never miss out on this if you want to keep your baby's things organized and easily accessible

A Storage Or Organizer Box

Image: Pexels

A baby carrier helps you to freely move anywhere your little munchkin 

A Baby Carrier

Image: Pexels

It provides incredible support to the new mums before and after the pregnancy 

Nursing Cover

Image: Pexels

Using a decent Tommy Tucker belt helps new mothers get back in shape soon after the postpartum

Tummy Tucker Belt

Image: Pexels

Always keep a diaper bag with you as its adjustable and removable straps make the diaper changing less hassled 

Diaper Bags

Image: Pexels

Every new mama must have a tiny and comfortable bathtub suited for their little  angels 

Baby bathtub 

Image: Pexels

Available in numerous adorable prints this soft and lightweight piece of clothing can be easily turned into an amazing blanket or burp cloth for your little one 

Sleep Swaddles

Image: Pexels

