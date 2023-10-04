Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
OCTOBER 04, 2023
10 must-have items for new moms
This amazing item makes feeding more comfortable and fun
A Breast Pump
Image: Pexels
This C-shaped pillow perfectly gives the infant support while eating
Feeding Pillows
Image: Pexels
Breastfeeding can become comfy and delightful with this soft and elegant lingerie
Feeding Nighties
Image: Pexels
A new mum should never miss out on this if you want to keep your baby's things organized and easily accessible
A Storage Or Organizer Box
Image: Pexels
A baby carrier helps you to freely move anywhere your little munchkin
A Baby Carrier
Image: Pexels
It provides incredible support to the new mums before and after the pregnancy
Nursing Cover
Image: Pexels
Using a decent Tommy Tucker belt helps new mothers get back in shape soon after the postpartum
Tummy Tucker Belt
Image: Pexels
Always keep a diaper bag with you as its adjustable and removable straps make the diaper changing less hassled
Diaper Bags
Image: Pexels
Every new mama must have a tiny and comfortable bathtub suited for their little angels
Baby bathtub
Image: Pexels
Available in numerous adorable prints this soft and lightweight piece of clothing can be easily turned into an amazing blanket or burp cloth for your little one
Sleep Swaddles
Image: Pexels
